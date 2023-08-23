By Jo Pugh • 23 August 2023 • 15:07
Italy took the crown for wine sales from Spain. Credit
KamranAydinov/Freepik
A report from the Spanish Wine Market Observatory (OEMV) reveals that in the cumulative twelve months leading up to March 2023, Italy achieved total sales of €2.191 million, outstripping Spain’s €2.139 million.
Despite a decline in sales for major producers caused by escalating prices, Italy experienced a mere two per cent dip, while Spain’s sales plummeted by 6.3 per cent.
Nevertheless, the competition remains fierce, and depending on forthcoming months and year-end outcomes, Spain could regain its lead by the close of the first quarter, as per OEMV data.
In terms of value, however, the situation is radically different and France is a very prominent leader.
French wineries generate revenues six times greater than their Spanish counterparts.
Collectively, France exported €12.397 million, whereas Italy and Spain brought in €7.937 million and €31 million, respectively.
A notable surge in sales value was observed in New Zealand, which experienced a remarkable 24.9 per cent increase in the cumulative twelve months up to March 2023, amassing €1.428 million and securing the fifth position, trailing France, Italy, Spain, and Chile.
Specifically, the average price of French wine settled at €2.35 per litre after a year-on-year fall of 34 per cent until March.
Conversely, Italy’s price rose by 6.1 per cent, reaching €2.12 per litre, while Spain saw a steeper increase of 13.8 per cent, reaching €1.30.
Nevertheless, Spain’s price remains significantly lower than its rivals due to the prominence of bulk wine sales.
In fact , when it comes to bulk sales in Spain, the country has established itself as the main world supplier in a very clear way, reported El Economista, on Friday, August 18.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.