New €7,200 Aid Scheme For Self-Employed In Andalusia: Are You Eligible?

By John Ensor • 23 August 2023 • 10:46

Credit: OlegRi/Shutterstock.com

The Ministry of Employment of the Council of Andalucia has promoted a new scheme to help self-employed workers in times of difficulty.

How difficult is it for self-employed workers to make a living? For those brave enough to venture out on their own, challenges like Social Security contributions can be daunting. A few months back, José Luis Escrivá’s ministry made a landmark change, introducing progressive contributions based on the taxpayer’s income. Yet, there’s still much to be done, according to La Opinion de Malaga, Wednesday, August 23.

On a more positive note, the Ministry of Employment of the Regional Government of Andalucia has recently launched a new aid scheme. As of the end of July, self-employed individuals in Andalucia can benefit from two subsidy lines, with a total funding of €578,000. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2023.

Eligible Candidates

The first line of aid is for those looking to employ someone to care for their children under three. The second is for hiring a replacement during periods of pregnancy risk, childbirth, adoption, or foster care. The first subsidy offers up to €7,200 for self-employed individuals under 30, those with a disability of 33 per cent or more, women, and victims of gender violence or terrorism. Those not in these categories can receive €6,000.

Difficulties Experienced By Women

The second subsidy is tailored for women experiencing high-risk pregnancies. They can receive a maximum of €3,000 for eight months or €1,700 for 16 weeks in the event of childbirth or adoption, and €1,800 for 18 weeks. If the replacement is a non-employed individual, a woman, a man under 30, or someone with a disability of 33 per cent or more, the amount can increase by up to 50 per cent.

Applications for both subsidies can be made online via the Electronic Headquarters of the Junta de Andalucía, using an electronic certificate. Once submitted, the administration will take up to six months to process and notify the applicant.