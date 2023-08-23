Rolling Stones Advertise New Album In Local Paper

By John Ensor • 23 August 2023 • 9:05

'Hackney Diamonds' advert. Credit: HackneyDiamonds.com

Earlier this week, an intriguing advertisement for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was spotted in the Hackney Gazette, a local paper known for its community news and not for rock legends.

The mysterious quarter-page advert was placed in The Hackney Gazette on Monday, August 21. The company, which claims to be ‘experts in glass mending,’ seems to be hinting at something bigger. The iconic tongue emblem of The Rolling Stones is cleverly incorporated, replacing the dot over the letter ‘i’ in ‘Diamonds,’ according to NME.

Advert References Rolling Stones Hits

Diving deeper into the ad’s content, there are subtle nods to some of the band’s classic tracks such as ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ and ‘Shattered.’ The typography mirrors that of their 1978 release, ‘Some Girls’

Additionally, the ‘company’s’ establishment year mentioned is 1962, coincidentally the year the band came into existence. The website link in the ad prompts visitors to express their interest, but the terms mention Universal Music Group, the custodian of The Rolling Stones’ extensive collection.

Stones’ First Album Without Iconic Drummer

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, ‘Hackney Diamonds’ could be the name of the Rolling Stones’ new album. Keith Richards did hint in 2022 about the band’s venture into fresh tunes, marking their first endeavour post the sad departure of Charlie Watts.

‘It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that [drummer] Steve [Jordan]’s in the band,’ Richards had shared. ‘It’s sort of metamorphosing into something else. I was working with Mick [Jagger] last week, and Steve, and we came up with some, eight or nine, new pieces of material. Which is overwhelming by our standards.’

Earlier in 2023, there was buzz about Paul McCartney contributing his bass skills to one of their new tracks. Richards was also seen entering New York’s Electric Lady Studios, and a recent sighting had the entire band in New York for a photoshoot.

On a side note, Mick Jagger, the band’s dynamic frontman, recently marked his 80th milestone. Fellow band members and friends, including Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Nile Rodgers, showered him with heartfelt greetings.

Richards shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, playing the piano and extending his birthday wishes. ‘Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like.’

Ronnie Wood’s Twitter was adorned with a montage of memories featuring him and Jagger, captioned simply as ‘Happy 80th birthday.’