Wagner PMC Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Believed To Be Among The Dead In Russian Plane Crash

By Chris King • 23 August 2023 • 20:09

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

A private aircraft that crashed in the Tver region of Russia this evening, Wednesday, August 23, is thought to have been transporting the Wagner PMC boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), the mercenary chief was among the passengers on board the plane that crashed in the Bologovsky district of Tver, as reported by TASS.

In a statement, they said: ‘An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin’.

Video footage purportedly showing the fatal crash was published on several Telegram channels. The Embraer Legacy aircraft was reportedly flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

The aircraft had 10 people on board

Emergency teams at the crash site have allegedly retrieved four bodies from the wreckage. It is believed that there were 10 people on board at the time of the crash, including seven passengers and three crew members.

The plane came down near the village of Kuzhenkino according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Preliminary reports from the department indicate that all 10 people on board perished. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were said to be carrying out search work in the plane’s wreckage, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Prigozhin is believed to have just returned from visiting fighters that he has deployed in Africa. Mystery has surrounded his well-being and location since an attempted uprising against Putin and the Kremlin was launched on June 24.

Prigozhin organised a march on Moscow in June

His march on Moscow was subsequently halted around 300 km short of the city after intervention by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. The Wagner boss was allegedly given the ultimatum of going into exile in Belarus while his soldiers of fortune were offered the opportunity to join the Russian military.

Wagner units previously deployed in regions of Africa were apparently allowed to continue their operations. They support dictatorships and Russian companies dedicated to the extraction of raw materials in numerous parts of the country.

General Sergue Surovikin was removed from his post

If it transpires that Prigozhin was really on the aircraft then it looks like Putin has seen two of his major opponents disappear on the same day.

It was suggested at the time of the uprising that Prighozin had high-ranking Russian officers assisting him. One of those was allegedly General Sergue Surovikin who mysteriously ‘disappeared’ from public view after the failed uprising.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing an anonymous source, reported that 56-year-old General ‘Armageddon’ Surovikin had been replaced as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces by Colonel General Viktor Afzalov.

A report by the RBC newspaper quoted defence personnel as commenting: “Army General Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his position in connection with his transfer to a different role … He is currently on a short holiday’.