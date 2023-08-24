Classic Irish Comedy Series Returns To TV After 10 Years

By John Ensor • 24 August 2023 • 14:50
An Irish sitcom is set to return to TV screens next month after spending a decade off air.
On BBC One, the much-debated Irish comedy, Mrs Brown’s Boys, is gearing up for a comeback with a quartet of episodes in a mini-series format, according to the Radio Times.
The Official Mrs Brown website announced: ‘Beloved Irish “Mammy”, Mrs. Brown is set to return with a much-anticipated commission for a fourth mini-series of Mrs. Brown’s Boys. The hit series, created by Brendan O’Carroll, is a BBC Studios Comedy Production in partnership with BOC-PIX and RTE for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.’
Debuting in 2011, the show enjoyed three seasons and subsequently graced TV screens each Christmas with a special episode. This upcoming mini-series is the first fresh batch of Mrs Brown’s Boys episodes since 2013, offering four new comedic adventures for its dedicated audience.
The brainchild of Brendan O’Carroll, who also dons the role of the iconic Agnes Brown, the new production began earlier this year. Viewers can anticipate these episodes to be on TV screens soon with the first episode scheduled for September 8, this year.
O’Carroll expressed his enthusiasm, stating: ‘This mini-series was actually planned for 2021. Having been thwarted twice, firstly by COVID-19 and then by a post-COVID shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold on to your hats!’
Josh Cole, the comedy chief at BBC Studios, alongside Steven Canny, the executive producer, chimed in: ‘There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly-laughing. It’s great to be back.’
Jon Petrie, the comedy director, added his voice: ‘BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.’
In 2014, the franchise expanded to the big screen with Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie. This was succeeded by two holiday specials, Shining Mammy and Mammy’s Hair Loom, which premiered on Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023, in that order.
