Drivers: The Cost Of Risky Overtaking In Spain

By John Ensor • 24 August 2023 • 8:39

Car overtaking. Credit: REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever considered overtaking a tractor on a continuous central line in Spain? Think twice before you act.

With the recent cereal harvest season in Spain, many tractors and combine harvesters have been seen on secondary roads, heading to their farms. Encountering these vehicles has become a frequent occurrence on Spanish roads. So, how should drivers respond in such situations?

Understanding the Rules

The DGT regulation is crystal clear: Drivers can only overtake an agricultural vehicle where the road permits, specifically where there’s a discontinuous line and clear visibility. It’s worth noting that unlike cyclists, overtaking a tractor on a continuous line is strictly prohibited.

The Consequences of Breaking the Law

Despite being a common practice among Spanish drivers, the DGT emphasises its illegality. The penalty for such a manoeuvre is €200, with no penalty points affecting one’s licence. However, if this overtaking happens in a risky spot, like a curve with poor visibility or a change in elevation, the fine can soar up to €400, and the driver will incur a four point penalty.

Article 88 of the General Traffic Regulations sheds light on the conditions under which overtaking on a continuous line is permissible: ‘When a vehicle is stationary on a section of road where overtaking is forbidden, and it occupies part or all of the lane in the direction of travel (unless stopped due to traffic conditions), it may be overtaken. This is only if the driver is certain the manoeuvre can be executed safely.’

Furthermore, this rule also applies to bicycles, cycles, mopeds, pedestrians, and animal-drawn vehicles, provided ‘they can be overtaken without posing a risk to them or to the general flow of traffic.’

Driving Agricultural Vehicles

To drive a tractor in Spain, one needs a B permit. This licence also covers driving harvesters and other machinery used in farming, including trailers and implements.