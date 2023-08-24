EasyJet Offer Affordable Holidays: One Child Goes Free

By John Ensor • 24 August 2023 • 12:35

EasyJet aircraft. Credit: Nieuwland Photography/shutterstock.com

For people seeking affordable family getaways, EasyJet is making a must-see offer.

EasyJet has recently revealed a generous offer for families aiming to travel in 2024. The renowned family-friendly airline is gifting numerous free child places on package holidays throughout Europe, featuring destinations like the Canary Islands, Costa Blanca, the Balearic Islands and the Costa del Sol, reports the Express.

The EasyJet website states: ‘Travelling with little ones in tow can really push up the price of family holidays. With our free child place offers you can holiday together AND make massive savings.’

Best Spanish Holiday Deals Unveiled

While EasyJet’s economical flights have always been a hit with budget-conscious Brits, 2023 witnessed some remarkable offers from the company’s holiday package segment. Their newest promotion allows children to travel for free on specific 2024 holidays, but there’s also a huge choice of other affordable flight and holiday options.

More Choices for Families

This isn’t the inaugural time EasyJet Holidays has rolled out holidays with complimentary kids’ spots. In fact, they’ve dedicated an entire section on their website for these deals. With the recent additions, the choices have expanded, boasting over 230 hotels across Europe and North Africa where children can stay without any charge.

Paul Bixby, the Commercial Director of EasyJet holidays, expressed, ‘It’s been brilliant to see our customers make the most of our free child places this summer, enjoying brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices. So we’re really pleased to be adding even more free child places for summer 2024, helping even more families get away on a well-deserved holiday.’

New Additions for 2024

The airline has incorporated an additional 29 hotels to their extensive list, with some of the freshest deals covering Egypt and Turkey for spring and summer 2024. Moreover, every package holiday comprises 23kg of luggage for each traveller, along with transfers and flights.

For those eager to embark on a journey sooner, the good news is that these offers aren’t exclusive to 2024. Numerous holidays this year also feature free child places, especially for those seeking last-minute getaways to European locales.

For travellers wishing to escape the UK’s chilly season, the best deals are in Spain and the Canary Islands. These regions maintain a cosy warmth even in October and November.

Holiday Examples With A Child-Free Place

A seven-night self-catered stay at Cordial Mogan Valle apartments in Playa Mogan, Gran Canaria is priced at £1,231 for two adults with a complimentary child spot, departing from Bristol airport on November 18, 2023.

Similarly, a seven-night half-board stay at Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort in Lanzarote is available at £1,205 for two adults and a free child place, leaving from Liverpool airport on November 21, 2023.