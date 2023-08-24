From Staycations to Stay-with-Family

By Catherine McGeer • 24 August 2023 • 17:01
Home Away from Home: Creating Memories in Familiar Spaces
Image: Shutterstock/ pikselstock
DURING the COVID years the word staycation popped up and it seemed like everyone was either planning, taking, or recommending the perfect place for a staycation. The perfect solution to those dark days when we couldn’t travel sometimes not even to our neighbouring region depending on where we lived. The popularity of the staycation soared to the point where it seemed like every influencer was promoting some kind of wooden cabin with a bathtub on a deck that had views over rolling hills on every social media platform.
Three years down the line, the pandemic is gradually receding into the recesses of our minds, travelling is back on the cards, and covid tests and paperwork are just a distant memory. The world of travel is accessible again but, now we have a new problem the war, and the effects it is having on the world. Rising inflation, a spike in energy prices, and food shortages are all taking their toll. Mortgages have increased, bills and the weekly shop have all skyrocketed making a holiday a luxury that most of us can’t afford. Unless you have a friend or family who has a property abroad!
While out chatting to holidaymakers along the Costa Cálida and the Costa Blanca a prevailing trend caught my attention: a significant number of them had chosen to stay in family-owned holiday homes. What became evident from these conversations was that this particular style of vacationing has evolved into the contemporary version of a staycation. By opting for an economical flight through a budget-friendly airline and then covering only the in-country expenses, holidaymakers could create a fantastic and cost-effective sun-soaked getaway. With an increase in this type of holiday, we have put together some top tips based on the suggestions made by holidaymakers and homeowners!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
