Heatwave’s End in Sight as ‘Storm Betty’ Approaches

By John Ensor • 24 August 2023 • 11:25

Weather. Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

How long will the heatwave continue? As many ponder this, a significant change in the weather is on the horizon.

On August 24, Spain is expected to experience the tail end of its fourth heatwave this season, with particularly severe temperatures in the north. The Basque region, which had previously been on red alert due to extreme heat, recorded highs of 45°C in Bilbao and 42°C in Vitoria, writes Onda Cero.

Today, the focus shifts to Aragon and La Rioja, expecting temperatures of 43°C in Logrono and 42°C in Zaragoza, both on red alert. Eight other regions, including Andalucia, Castilla y Leon, and Comunidad Foral de Navarra, are on orange alert.

A Welcome Cool Down

However, starting today, a temperature drop is predicted in the western third of the peninsula. This change will significantly ease conditions in the Galician region, and from there, cooler temperatures will spread to the northwestern half of the peninsula, with temperatures dropping to around 30°C.

‘Storm Betty’ Brings Change

Everything will shift on Friday when a trough, accompanied by ‘a colder Atlantic air mass’ associated with ‘Storm Betty’, will cause ‘a temperature drop and increased instability” across the peninsula, as reported by ‘eltiempo.es.’

Friday will see a slight temperature decrease in the northern half, leading to storms in mountainous areas. These storms could be particularly intense around the Pyrenees, accompanied by strong winds, hail, potential river surges, and lightning strikes.

By Saturday, the temperature drop will spread throughout Spain, with the possibility of storms inland, bringing the first rains of August during a drought period. This situation is expected to last until the early hours of Monday when the trough will move towards the Mediterranean.

Potential for DANA

Sunday will see temperatures drop to around 20°C, potentially leading to the formation of a Depresion Aislada en Niveles Altos (DANA), resulting in heavy showers and storms, reducing the high temperatures and causing very violent storms.

‘The trough could break off and isolate from the jet stream, creating a DANA that would affect our territory,’ a phenomenon that occurs when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass at the surface. Heavy showers are expected, particularly in Cataluna, Comunidad Valenciana, and the Balearic Islands.