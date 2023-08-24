By Anna Ellis • 24 August 2023 • 18:57

La Cala Lions long-awaited Autumn Bazaar in Mijas. Image: Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group / Facebook

After a delightful August breather, the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group is all abuzz getting ready for their much-awaited Autumn Bazaar.

Thanks to the ever-supportive Snack Attack and Bar Tuta in Mijas, the event will once again grace their premises and terraces with its presence.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 2, at the cheerful hour of 11.AM.

Prepare yourselves for a treasure trove of stalls showcasing goodies you won’t stumble upon in your everyday high street adventures.

Hold onto your hats because there’s more! At the Autumn Bazaar, you won’t just find shopping delights.

You’ll also have the chance to cozy up to a donkey from Donkey Dreamland.

After indulging in some retail therapy, treat your taste buds to a scrumptious lunch that’s just waiting to please.

Lunch is €10 and includes a lively quiz and a shot at winning spot prizes that’ll make you grin from ear to ear.

Curious about joining the lunchtime festivities? Nab your tickets pronto at Bar Tuta or at the Lions Charity Shop. It’s the kind of fun you won’t want to miss, and your presence would add an extra sprinkle of magic.

As La Cala Lions gear up for the Autumn Bazaar, they are sending out a heartfelt plea: Please come together to support this heartwarming event. Your participation makes all the difference.

The Autumn Bazaar promises not just shopping and delicious treats, but also the soul-soothing sounds of live music. Prepare to tap your toes and groove to the rhythm of community camaraderie.

Have you got any questions? Anne is your go-to person for all things Autumn Bazaar. You can contact her on (+34) 607 879 450.

La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group was founded in 2003 with much help from the local Lions in La Cala de Mijas.

News was reaching Lions of newly diagnosed diabetics who were rarely given enough information at the local doctor’s surgery.

They were often told: “You are diabetic! Take these tablets!” Language barriers didn’t help, and so two Lions, Anne and Frank Bowles, formed the Diabetic Support Group.

The aim was to create a forum where diabetics and their families could meet in a friendly and supportive atmosphere with others living with the same issues.