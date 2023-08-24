Wagner PMC Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Believed To Be Among The Dead In Russian Plane Crash Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1990

By Eugenia • 24 August 2023 • 10:17

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Toga; 2 Amid; 3 Down; 4 Next; 5 Team; 6 Male; 7 Eros; 8 Seem; 9 Mild; 10 Dodo; 11 Opal; 12 Lima; 13 Ache; 14 Ergo; 15 Once; 16 Elan. SHANNON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Camouflage; 2 China; 3 Liqueurs; 4 Brian Lara; 5 Aristotle Onassis; 6 Rattlesnake; 7 Lapland; 8 Raphael; 9 Ratchet; 10 Interpol.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Trooper; 7 Pedal; 9 End; 10 Contralto; 12 Deuteronomy; 15 Commandeers; 17 Reinforce; 19 Sty; 21 Bouts; 22 Flaming.
Down: 1 Grand; 2 Boy; 3 Hero; 4 Retainers; 5 Pastime; 8 Starve; 11 Germinate; 13 Tendon; 14 Boredom; 16 Stand; 18 Call; 20 Imp.

QUICK

Across: 3 Cheap; 8 Flora; 10 Saut_; 11 Ada; 12 Amity; 13 Tremble; 15 Heals; 18 Bog; 19 Smelly; 21 Alberta; 22 Hive; 23 Hero; 24 Trigger; 26 Trivia; 29 Gem; 31 Salon; 32 Sellout; 34 Idler; 35 Oak; 36 Niece; 37 Screw; 38 Erupt.
Down: 1 Glare; 2 Bramble; 4 Home; 5 Asthma; 6 Payee; 7 Atoll; 9 Ode; 12 Algebra; 14 Bob; 16 Alter; 17 Synod; 19 Stagger; 20 Shuts; 21 Avail; 23 Hemlock; 24 Tinder; 25 Gel; 27 Ratio; 28 Voice; 30 Dukes; 32 Seep; 33 Oar.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Magic, 4 Marcha, 9 Montaña, 10 To moo, 11 Road, 12 Nevando, 13 Bet, 14 Cita, 16 Tyre, 18 Pay, 20 Obscure, 21 Alba, 24 Plate, 25 Network, 26 Nation, 27 Misil.
Down: 1 Memory, 2 Ganga, 3 Cuál, 5 Activity, 6 Caminar, 7 Abonos, 8 Paint, 13 Basurero, 15 Instant, 17 Coupon, 18 Penny, 19 Jackal, 22 Lions, 23 Atom.

NONAGRAM

gene, gent, glen, lent, lien, line, ling, lint, nine, teen, tine, ting, genet, genie, glint, ingle, inlet, linen, tinge, engine, geeing, gentle, lenten, linnet, niggle, teeing, tingle, gentile, lenient, gentling, NEGLIGENT.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Written by

Eugenia

