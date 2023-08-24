Puzzle Solutions Edition 1990

WORD SPIRAL

1 Toga; 2 Amid; 3 Down; 4 Next; 5 Team; 6 Male; 7 Eros; 8 Seem; 9 Mild; 10 Dodo; 11 Opal; 12 Lima; 13 Ache; 14 Ergo; 15 Once; 16 Elan. SHANNON

1 Camouflage; 2 China; 3 Liqueurs; 4 Brian Lara; 5 Aristotle Onassis; 6 Rattlesnake; 7 Lapland; 8 Raphael; 9 Ratchet; 10 Interpol.

Across: 6 Trooper; 7 Pedal; 9 End; 10 Contralto; 12 Deuteronomy; 15 Commandeers; 17 Reinforce; 19 Sty; 21 Bouts; 22 Flaming.

Down: 1 Grand; 2 Boy; 3 Hero; 4 Retainers; 5 Pastime; 8 Starve; 11 Germinate; 13 Tendon; 14 Boredom; 16 Stand; 18 Call; 20 Imp.

Across: 3 Cheap; 8 Flora; 10 Saut_; 11 Ada; 12 Amity; 13 Tremble; 15 Heals; 18 Bog; 19 Smelly; 21 Alberta; 22 Hive; 23 Hero; 24 Trigger; 26 Trivia; 29 Gem; 31 Salon; 32 Sellout; 34 Idler; 35 Oak; 36 Niece; 37 Screw; 38 Erupt.

Down: 1 Glare; 2 Bramble; 4 Home; 5 Asthma; 6 Payee; 7 Atoll; 9 Ode; 12 Algebra; 14 Bob; 16 Alter; 17 Synod; 19 Stagger; 20 Shuts; 21 Avail; 23 Hemlock; 24 Tinder; 25 Gel; 27 Ratio; 28 Voice; 30 Dukes; 32 Seep; 33 Oar.

Across: 1 Magic, 4 Marcha, 9 Montaña, 10 To moo, 11 Road, 12 Nevando, 13 Bet, 14 Cita, 16 Tyre, 18 Pay, 20 Obscure, 21 Alba, 24 Plate, 25 Network, 26 Nation, 27 Misil.

Down: 1 Memory, 2 Ganga, 3 Cuál, 5 Activity, 6 Caminar, 7 Abonos, 8 Paint, 13 Basurero, 15 Instant, 17 Coupon, 18 Penny, 19 Jackal, 22 Lions, 23 Atom.

gene, gent, glen, lent, lien, line, ling, lint, nine, teen, tine, ting, genet, genie, glint, ingle, inlet, linen, tinge, engine, geeing, gentle, lenten, linnet, niggle, teeing, tingle, gentile, lenient, gentling, NEGLIGENT.

EASY

HARD

