By Jo Pugh • 25 August 2023 • 8:56
The hospital says waiting times for surgery are lower than published. Credit: Ribera Salud
THE average delay for operations at Denia hospital is less than officially published, and can be blamed on a computer error, Marina Salud has said.
The concessionaire for the hospital stated that the figure is actually 85 days. This figure contradicts the Ministry of Health’s published data of 105 days for the month of June. According to Marina Salud’s manager, Javier Palau, this error was reported to the Ministry of Health, which has refused to rectify it.
“There was a discrepancy in the figure, of which the Ministry of Health was alerted,” said Dr. Javier Palau, Managing Director of the Denia Health Department.
“In this sense, we hope to end the summer with an average delay of less than 80 days and the year with 60, a figure much lower than the average for the Valencian Community”, Palau told La Marina Plaza on Tuesday, August 22.
In its statement, Marina Salud provided further insight into surgical activity at Denia hospital.
It highlighted that in the first half of 2023, surgical activity was 10 per cent higher than the same period in the previous year.
According to the data, 1,964 operations were scheduled, and by July 31 of this year, 2,149 were conducted.
Additionally, Denia hospital initiated an intensive plan in spring to reduce the surgical waiting list, and achieve an average delay of 60 days by the year end.
To attain this goal, extra activity is being carried out in the fields of Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, Vascular Surgery, General and Digestive Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, and Traumatology.
The managing director of Denia health department also emphasised “the significance of the effort that professionals are putting in, which is especially acknowledged during the summer months, as they undertake exceptional activity to reduce the figures.”
Moreover, Palau affirmed that this year is the final year of the concession, which is set to expire on January 31, 2024 unless an extension is applied.
One such measure is increasing the number of operating room sessions by 240. “We are not taking a nap,” he said.
Have you experienced a lengthy delay, or are still on a waiting list? Let us know in the comments box below.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.