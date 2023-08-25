Guardia Civil’s Vehicle Torched In Revenge Attack

By John Ensor • 25 August 2023 • 12:15

An officer of the Guardia Civil has been targeted in a shocking revenge attack.

On a July evening in Melilla, two individuals were arrested after they set ablaze a vehicle belonging to an officer of the Guardia Civil. This shocking act has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement officers in the region.

Revenge Against Law Enforcement

The culprits filled bottles with petrol, ignited one car and attempted to torch another, both owned by a Guardia Civil officer in the Autonomous City. Their actions were driven by vengeance, retaliating against the Guardia Civil’s efforts in combating drug trafficking and covert illegal immigration networks. The audacity of the act has left the community in Melilla in a state of disbelief and concern.

Operation Tizona Unveiled

In the wake of the incident, the Guardia Civil initiated Operation Tizona to apprehend those believed to be behind these heinous acts. After weeks of diligent investigation, officers from the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil in Melilla ascertained that several members of a criminal gang were responsible.

They had targeted the officer in retaliation for the Guardia Civil’s ongoing operations against drug and illegal immigration networks. The operation has shed light on the intricate web of criminal activities in the region.

The alleged culprits had used petrol-filled bottles to set the vehicles alight, not only destroying the car but also posing a grave risk to residents of nearby homes and causing property damage. The flames could have easily spread, leading to a potential disaster for the local community.

Two members of this nefarious group, aged 24 and 34, have been detained and are now under the jurisdiction of the Investigating Court No. 2 of Melilla. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the gang. The arrest has brought some relief to the community, but the search for the remaining culprits continues.