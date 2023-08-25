By Jo Pugh • 25 August 2023 • 9:47

The village of Esporles, Mallorca. Credit: Esporles Town Hall

ESPORLES council has announced a series of “urgent” measures, such as prohibiting the watering of green areas, filling swimming pools or cleaning private roads, given the “exceptional” situation of drought that the municipality is going through.

As reported by the council on Wednesday, August 23, in a statement, the use of drinking water to irrigate gardens, orchards, trees, green and sports areas, of a public and private nature, is “completely” prohibited, with the exception of irrigation with purified water.

Similarly, it is not allowed to clean private roads, terraces and patios, except if they are also cleaned with purified water

The filling of both public and private swimming pools, ponds and garden water features is also banned.

All of the measures have been adopted because the municipality’s water collection has been decreasing “progressively ” due to the lack of rain and the increase in consumption in the summer months.

Given the first warnings of a decrease in water levels, an information campaign was prepared at the beginning of August aimed at residents of the area asking for moderation in consumption.

However, in recent days, the reserves of different water catchment sites have dwindled and, faced with the need to guarantee the supply of water for human consumption and hygiene, restrictive regulations have been published.

In this sense, the measures will be in force “until further notice”.

The council said it will constantly review the state of the water levels and, depending on their evolution, other restrictions will be incorporated, such as temporarily cutting off the water.

Esporles is one of the UNESCO protected Serra Tramuntana mountain villages. Those living in Esporles include mostly Swedish, German, Dutch and French families attracted to the quietness of the village.

It is a pretty village which, in recent years, has seen a spike in internationals seeking residency.