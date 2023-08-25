By Jo Pugh • 25 August 2023 • 10:37

Masks are now mandatory at the Vega Baja hospital. Credit: Freepik

THE resurgence of COVID-19 cases within the region has prompted the Vega Baja Hospital in San Bartolomé to reinstate the mandatory use of masks.

In response to this development, a communication letter was dispatched to all members of the hospital staff on Thursday, August 24th, outlining a series of updated protocols designed to effectively address the evolving coronavirus situation.

The hospital’s monitoring committee highlighted a notable and concerning surge in the number of patients seeking admission to the facility with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, reported La Verdad.

This numerical increase, as reported, has seen a stark rise from an average of five or six patients per day to a significant total of thirty.

Healthcare personnel operating within the hospital have conveyed that a substantial proportion of these newly admitted patients require immediate hospitalisation primarily due to pneumonia.

Fever and shortness of breath have emerged as particularly prevalent symptoms among the affected patients.

Given the ongoing evolution of this scenario, Vega Baja Hospital has proposed a series of provisional reinforcement measures designed to complement the existing protocols.

These measures are aimed at achieving two pivotal goals: first, the curbing of disease transmission; and second, the prevention of cases of hospital-acquired infections.

Firstly, the statement issued underscores the intensified scrutiny of access controls for all individuals entering the hospital premises, particularly focusing on the various hospital floors.

Additionally, in an effort to mitigate potential transmission risks arising from visitor movement, a temporary policy has been introduced to permit only one designated companion per patient.

Moreover, an immediate and universal adoption of masks has been mandated for both patients and accompanying healthcare professionals across all sections of the hospital.

A strong emphasis has been placed on the correct use of masks as a crucial preventive measure.

The healthcare facility administration said that a comprehensive evaluation of the effectiveness of these reinforced measures will be carried out over a period of two weeks.

However, if the ongoing surge in cases warrants immediate action, this evaluation might be conducted even earlier to ensure the most appropriate response to the evolving situation.