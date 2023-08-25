Record Cocaine Seizure Shocks Spanish Police

By John Ensor • 25 August 2023 • 17:55

Police seize 9.5 tonnes of cocaine. Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

In a ground-breaking police operation, the Port of Algeciras witnessed the largest cocaine seizure in Spain’s history.

On August 23, officers of the Policia National, collaborating with officials from the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency, made a startling discovery. Almost nine and a half tonnes of narcotic substances were found concealed within banana boxes.

These boxes were part of a refrigerated maritime container originating from Ecuador. Over 30 distinct logos were identified on the illicit cargo, each representing various European criminal factions set to receive the drugs.

Criminal Network Exposed

Initial investigations commenced when authorities were tipped off about a criminal syndicate responsible for channelling cocaine from South America to Europe. This network, it was found, had an elaborate business setup for transporting drugs from Ecuador to Spain, primarily through the ports of Algeciras and Vigo.

Highly Organised Gang

The syndicate’s operations were traced back to a company in Machala, Ecuador, specialising in international banana trade. This company dispatched goods in maritime containers to several Spanish firms, all under the control of the criminal network’s members.

After diligent scrutiny, investigators were astounded by the syndicate’s logistical prowess, capable of shipping 40 containers to Europe monthly. It was soon discerned that some of these shipments were tainted with cocaine.

Consequently, a vigilant watch was set on the organisation’s consignments, leading to the detection of a batch of 15 containers suspected of reaching Europe in early August. This prompted a rigorous inspection protocol at the Port of Algeciras.

The Shocking Discovery

On August 23, a refrigerated container was found to be holding a staggering 9,436 kilos of cocaine. This monumental find, concealed within banana boxes, bore over 30 unique logos, each signifying the different European criminal groups awaiting the consignment.

This operation has dealt a significant blow to one of the globe’s paramount criminal organisations involved in cocaine distribution. The primary recipients of the illicit cargo were Europe’s leading criminal networks.