Spanish Women’s Footballers Resign From National Team Until Rubiales Steps Down As RFEF President

By Chris King • 25 August 2023 • 22:21

Image of Spain's Women's team winning the World Cup 2023. Credit: Twitter@FIFAWWC

A statement that was issued this Friday evening, August 25, by the Futpro union, announced that the members of Spain’s World Cup winning squad were resigning from the national football team.

The published letter from the Spanish Association of Professional Football Players included the names of 56 players and former professional players who all called for the resignation of Luis Rubiales as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Controversy flared up after the actions of Rubiales following his country’s victory in the Women’s World Cup last Sunday 20, and has continued to be a hot topic all week.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations

In front of a global television audience, during the squad’s on-field celebrations, Rubiales kissed Spain’s all-time top goalscorer Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

The fallout has been so great that he was expected to announce his resignation today after an urgent Extraordinary General Assembly of the RFEF was called but he stunned his audience by making a shock U-turn.

Amidst loud applause from the assembly, in a dramatic moment, Rubiales dramatically exclaimed, ‘I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign!’. The football president believes that he has been unfairly targeted in a ‘witch hunt’.

The players insisted they will not play for Spain if Rubiales stays

‘As a result of the events that occurred this morning, and given the perplexity of the speech delivered by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Mr Luis Manuel Rubiales Béjar, the players of the senior team, recent world champions, in I support Jennifer Hermoso, they want to express their firm and resounding condemnation of behaviours that have violated the dignity of women’, read the Futpro statement.

It continued: ‘After everything that happened during the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call for the National Team if the current leaders continue’. The names of every player agreeing with the action were listed.

‘From our union, we want to emphasise that no woman should feel the need to respond to the forceful images that the whole world has seen, and of course, they should not be involved in non-consensual attitudes’, the players indicated in the Futpro statement.

They all affirmed that they expected: ‘Forceful answers from the public powers so that actions such as those committed do not go unpunished’. The players insisted they were: ‘asking for real changes, both sports and structural, that help the National Team to continue growing, and to be able to transfer this great success to later generations’.

It concluded: It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football’.

Jenni Hermoso insisted she never consented to the kiss

Jenni Hermoso made her opinion on what happened in Australia very clear: ‘I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss that Rubiales gave me and, of course, in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate my word being questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said’.

The women’s players were backed by some male players also, with Borja Iglesias and Héctor Bellerín both speaking out in support of their action. Iglesias went so far as to renounce his selectable status for the men’s national team.

‘Wearing the Spanish National Team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career. I don’t know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished’, the Real Betis star tweeted.

Vestir la camiseta de la Selección Española es de lo más grande que me ha pasado en mi carrera. No sé si en algún momento volveré a ser una opción, pero he tomado la decisión de no volver a la Selección hasta que las cosas cambien y este tipo de actos no queden impunes. — Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) August 25, 2023

Spain’s goalscoring heroine Olga Carmona wrote: ‘We are with you @Jennihermoso’.

Alexia Putellas, arguably Spain’s greatest-ever female footballer simply wrote: ‘This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you partner @Jennihermoso’.

‘What a pity it gives me that 23 soccer players are not the protagonists… it’s over! With you to death @Jennihermoso’, tweeted the Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Que pena me da que 23 futbolistas no seamos las protagonistas… se acabo!

Contigo a muerte @Jennihermoso — cata coll (@catacoll2001) August 25, 2023