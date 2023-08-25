UK Tourist Detained Following Behaviour On Ibiza Flight

By John Ensor • 25 August 2023 • 16:23

Stock image of a Jet2 aircraft. Credit: Bradley Caslin/Shutterstock.com.

A British was been detained by Spanish authorities yesterday following allegations of sexually assaulting an air stewardess on board a flight to Ibiza.

A UK holidaymaker has been detained following accusations of inappropriately touching a flight attendant and subsequently spitting on her supervisor during a journey to Ibiza, according to The Sun.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 24, shortly before the unnamed 42-year-old man landed on the popular Spanish island, travelling via a Jet2 flight that departed from Manchester.

Immediate Police Response

Guardia Civil representatives reported that a British individual has been taken into custody, suspected of committing a sexual assault on a flight attendant during a Manchester to Ibiza journey.

On the morning of the incident, officers were summoned to an aircraft that had just landed. According to a Spokesperson for the Guardia Civil: ‘The pilot informed the officers that a passenger had refused to obey the crew’s instructions during the flight, as well as groping the bottom of one of the air stewardesses and spitting at her boss.’ Upon arrival, the man was promptly arrested.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Details regarding his court appearance remain uncertain as of now. A magistrate will determine whether to keep him detained or grant him bail while the investigation continues.

In addition to potential legal consequences, the unidentified British man might face a substantial penalty and challenges returning to the UK, especially if he receives a ban from Jet2.

The Guardia Civil spokesperson added that the individual will be reported to the Spanish Air Safety and Security Agency (AESA) due to his alleged misconduct during the flight. Moreover, the Guardia Civil at Ibiza Airport will request the involved airline to deny this individual passage on his scheduled return flight to the UK.

AESA, Spain’s official entity, oversees adherence to civil aviation standards throughout the country’s flying activities. They possess the authority to penalise violators of Spain’s aviation safety regulations, with penalties for typical violations ranging between £50 and nearly £40,000.