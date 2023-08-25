Vera and District Lions Roaring Ahead With New President, Andy Pearson

By Anna Ellis • 25 August 2023 • 15:56
Andy Pearson, President of Vera and District Lions. Image: Claire Thompson, Waves PR.
Andy Pearson, who has been involved with the Lions for many years, took over as President in July 2023.
The Vera and District Lions have plenty of forthcoming events throughout the rest of the year, so have a little taster of what’s to come:
Next to Tito’s in Mojacar lies Tito’s space, a fabulous amphitheatre-type space that has been donated to Vera and District Lions for an event with a difference this October: Mods and Rockers.
Mods n Rockers have always had a seaside (Brighton) kind of theme, with scooters and motorbikes descending on seaside towns.
In Mojacar style, we’ll take something that’s good and add a sprinkle of fun and sunshine and voila! Mods n Rockers Mojacar style.
Add music (Skyfall and Melia Howard-Coles), some Mods v Rockers competitive games, and for just €5 a head, people can be transported back in time as much or as little involvement as they choose.
Despite fancy dress being totally optional, the competition for the ‘Best Dressed’ will be serious. Very serious!
The other serious thing will be the venue’s food and drink, of course. Expecting a ‘Brighton Rock’ influx, they’ll be serving burgers, fish ‘n’ chips, and Mexican food.
Tickets can be bought at Tito’s in Mojacar, at the Lions shop in Turre, via Jackie Miles Kirby, or online.
Organised by the fabulous Jack Law, a fabulous musician, the lineup includes Seldom Sober, Best of Three, Rebs on the Rocks and Bite The Bullet.
Tickets are available from the hosts of the event at New Bar International in Arboleas at a cost of of just €7.50
January has been a professional singer for 16 years, singing all over the world from home in the UK to Australia and plenty of places in between.
A Celine Dion fan all of her life, when January met Celine Dion herself she decided to become a Celine Dion tribute – and was encouraged to do so by both Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell. This performance for Vera and District Lions is part of a successful tour, which has received fantastic reviews.
Her support is the fabulous tenor Jesús Hernández, whose fabulous voice complements perfectly the huge range of January/Celine.
The Ayuntamiento of Vera donated the use of the beautiful ‘Auditorio’ so that all profits will go to the Vera and District Lions to support the amazing work that they do
Tickets are €10 and available at the Emporio de Zoe, next to the Ayuntamiento in Vera.
Keep your eyes peeled for more forthcoming events.
Have you ever wondered how the Lions began and what work they get up to?
Vera and District Lions is a registered not-for-profit group formed in 2012, part of Lions International, the largest membership-based ‘service’ club in the world, aiming to address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. Established in 1968, it provides grant funding to support the compassionate works of Lions, empowering their service and addressing the needs of their communities both locally and globally.
Vera and District Lions primarily work in the local area. The charity is open to people of any nationality. The Vera Lions group of volunteers fundraises and concentrates our support within the local area. The area, however, is vast, stretching from Vera to Albox. Most communicate in English to keep life simple, but people of all nationalities both volunteer and receive help.
Fundraising comes largely, but not exclusively, from fun events and a friendly charity shop in Turre. Vera Lions’ list of charitable donations and aid is endless but includes:
The charity also provides support to individuals, of any nationality:
After the heavy rains in Spain four years ago, Lions provided furniture, bedding, and clothes to the centres and helped with logistics.
The list is endless.
They should not be considered as part of ‘social services’ but often are.
Basically, if Vera Lions can help, it will, usually with financial support.
In recognition of their great work, Vera Ayuntamiento has presented Vera Lions with a certificate and the equivalent of ‘freedom of the city’ for services to the community.
If you would like to help the Lions or would like further information contact the president, Andy Pearson, on (+34) 711 005 682.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.