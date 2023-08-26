Iconic Album Covers: Britain’s Top 10

By John Ensor • 26 August 2023 • 15:27

Iconic album covers. Credit: thebeatles.com/fleetwoodmac.com

What makes an album cover truly unforgettable? British music enthusiasts have spoken, unveiling their top ten choices for the most memorable album sleeve designs.

In a recent poll by Perspectus Global involving 2,000 respondents, Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ was crowned the undisputed champion, garnering 44 per cent of the votes. This 1991 iconic cover features a nude infant stretching for a submerged dollar, an idea sparked in Kurt Cobain’s mind while watching a documentary on water births.

The Top Contenders

The 1973 Pink Floyd masterpiece, ‘The Dark Side of the Moon,’ secured second place with 36 per cent. Its cover, a cryptic prism dispersing light into the universe, drew inspiration from the band’s live light displays. Hipgnosis designers Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell added that a prism resting on sheet music also played a part in its conception.

David Bowie’s 1973 ‘Aladdin Sane’ took the third spot, capturing 34 per cent of the votes. The cover portrays Bowie, eyes sealed, with a spectral pallor and a vivid red-and-blue lightning bolt marking his face.

The Best Of The Rest

The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ from 1967 clinched the fourth position, with 27 per cent, depicting the band in vibrant outfits, surrounded by an all-star cast of famous faces.

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ from 1977 followed, securing 23 per cent. The artwork presents Stevie Nicks in a sombre outfit, holding a crystal sphere and Mick Fleetwood’s hand, his foot resting on a stool.

Harriet Scott of Perspectus Global remarked, ‘Having a great sound is essential, but cover art is an ­important part of ­creating a buzz.’

The Top 10

1. Nirvana – Nevermind

2. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon –

3. David Bowie – Aladdin Sane

4. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

5. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

6. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

7. Bruce Springsteen – Born In The USA

8. Beyonce – I Am … Sasha Fierce

9. Gorillaz – Demon Days

10. Blink-182 – Enema Of The State

The results may come as a surprise to many who would point out some glaring omissions. in no particular order here is an alternative top 10.

Radiohead’s – OK Computer

The Rolling Stones’ – Sticky Fingers

Queen’s -News of the World

Led Zeppelin’s – IV

U2’s – The Joshua Tree

The Clash’s – London Calling

Prince’s – Purple Rain

Michael Jackson’s – Thriller

The Smiths’ – The Queen Is Dead

Joy Division’s – Unknown Pleasures