Storms Deposit More Than 50 l/m² Of Rain In 30 Minutes In Valencia And Castellón Provinces

26 August 2023

Image of people walking in the rain in Spain. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

AS predicted by AEMET, the Spanish Meteorological Agency, heavy rain and storms hit parts of the Valencian Community this Saturday, August 26.

After an intense week of suffocating heat, the weather suddenly transformed and deposited more than 50l/m² in parts of Valencia and Castellón provinces in just 30 minutes.

AEMET reported storms affecting three provinces with the most intense downpours occurring in the north of Castellón, where the rain was accompanied by electrical equipment and hail.

La secuencia de imágenes radar de las tres últimas horas muestra la evolución de la tormentas, que están siendo muy intensas (colores naranja y rojo) en el norte de Castellón. pic.twitter.com/CQx1NWsse1 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) August 26, 2023

A strong storm was also reported in the vicinity of Valencia airport while the one that hit Safor municipality has already reportedly moved out to sea.

⛈️🌧️ (18:32 h)Seguiment episodi pluges i tempestes: ➡️@BombersDipcas: incendi per llamp en Benlloch.

➡️@BombersValencia: 12 serveis relacionats per la zona de Xàtiva

➡️@BomberosDipuALC, sense incidents. Precipitacions ultimes 4 hores (ll/m2). Font: @avamet

Vallibona 58.8… — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) August 26, 2023

Rain and hail with a probability of between 40 and 70 per cent were forecast for the north coast and interior of Valencia today. AEMET predicted downpours accumulating a possible 20 mm/hour in Castellón, where there was also a probability of very strong winds throughout the coast and interior south.

Today’s highest values ​​have been located in Vallibona, where 58.8 l/m2 fell. Rosell saw 45.0 l/m2, Morella received 36.3 l/m2, Vilafranca with 25.4, Fredes recorded 21.8, Castellfort 18.9, Catí 17.8, Traiguera(17.4, Estubeny 12.0, Moixent 8.4, and Xàtiva with 7.0.

Although the most intense storms and rainfall were recorded in the interior of the province of Castellón, specifically in the Els Ports region, large hail storms were also recorded in areas of the Vall d’Albaida.

Els carrers baixen carregats d'aigua a #Betxí. A la Muntanyeta de Sant Antoni, a pocs km de la població, s'ha enregistrat una ràfega màxima de 116 km/h @Tiempo_Valencia @avamet @meteo_cs pic.twitter.com/TwqFafoyEd — adripo (@ripou__) August 26, 2023

After affecting this region of Valencia province, the storms continued towards Safor, where they unloaded hail in towns including Gandia.

An orange weather alert was issued today by the Generalitat’s Emergency Coordination Centre due to the expectation of rain and storms on the southern coast and the interior of Castellón province. In addition, it established the orange warning for strong gusts of wind in the northern interior of this same province.

AEMET’s forecast included the probability of locally strong or very strong showers and storms that may be accompanied by gusts of wind and hail, which were less likely to be as intense in the south of Alicante.