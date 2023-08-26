The Best Food To Stay Hydrated In Summer

By John Ensor • 26 August 2023 • 11:17
Credit: ESstock/Shutterstock.com
As summer temperatures soar, what is the best way to keep one’s self cool and hydrated? Beyond water and the occasional sugary drink, there’s a wealth of foods that can help maintain an even body temperature.
The World Health Organisation advises adults to drink between two and 2.5 litres daily. But it’s not just about water. A healthy diet, rich in foods with cooling effects, can help us feel lighter, avoid heavy digestion, and combat the fluid retention that the heat brings, writes Ok Diario.
Drinking water, clear beverages, pulp-free fruit juices, low-fat broths, and infusions are essential. They not only replenish lost fluids but also ensure respiratory secretions remain fluid. When these secretions thicken, it can increase the risk of lung diseases. But how do we know when we’re on the brink of dehydration? Key signs include heightened thirst, elevated body temperature, dry mouth, increased heart rate, fatigue, and confusion.
Comprising 97 per cent water, cucumbers are not only refreshing but also packed with amino acids, vitamin C, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and fibre. This makes them perfect for salads, gazpachos, and summer dishes, helping to improve digestion and flush out toxins.
This staple of fresh salads is 95 per cent water. It aids in regulating body temperature and ensures hydration, even if we’re not drinking enough water. Plus, it’s great for digestion and has diuretic properties.
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, vitamins A and C. They help manage heat by promoting sweat and quenching thirst. This is why gazpacho is a summer favourite, offering immense nutritional value.
Watermelon are one of the most hydrating fruits, watermelon is also low in calories. A mere 100 grams contains just 20 calories, making it essential for weight management and temperature control. It’s versatile too, perfect for desserts or even a unique gazpacho.
These berries are 91 per cent water and are abundant in vitamin C and phenolic acids. They’re a significant source of anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in blood pressure reduction and improved circulation.
Alongside watermelon and strawberries, melon is a summer must-have. Low in calories, it can be enjoyed in various dishes, from cold soups to pairings with ham or marinated salmon. With 90 per cent water content, it’s a hydration superstar.
In the heat of summer, staying hydrated is crucial. By incorporating these foods into our diet, we can ensure we’re giving our bodies the best chance to stay cool and refreshed.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
