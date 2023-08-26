By Jo Pugh • 26 August 2023 • 8:35
Storm Betty is forecast for Saturday, August 26. Credit: Pressfoto/Freepik
The State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET) has issued a yellow alert for the entire Valencian Community today, Saturday, August 26.
This alert involves two distinct weather events, firstly, an alert for extreme high temperatures in the morning, followed closely by a storm warning set for 2pm.
Specifically, regions along the southern coast of Alicante and the southern interior of the province of Valencia have been placed under warning due to the potential of soaring temperatures that may still reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.
However, in the remaining areas of the Valencian Community, temperatures are anticipated to be relatively milder compared to the last few days days.
The second yellow alert relates to the entire territorial expanse due to the projected occurrence of heavy rainfall, with intensities of up to 20 litres per hour, accompanied by the possibility of locally strong or even very intense storms.
It’s worth noting that the southern parts of Alicante are expected to experience less intensity during this day of two weather systems
The distinctive feature of this scenario is the arrival of storm ‘Betty’, coinciding with the final throes of the ongoing heat wave.
Although the period of instability is expected to last less than 24 hours, it introduces a welcome relief, and is the abatement of those stifling temperatures and uncomfortable nights.
If the predicted storms do arrive, downpours could be intense and heavy, and it is wise to take necessary precautions when driving.
Are you looking forward to the end of summer?
Do you think this has been the hottest, or is it the same every year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
