Check Where The 37 NEW Speed Cameras Will Be Located On Portugal’s Roads

By Chris King • 27 August 2023 • 22:27

Image of a speed Camera in Barcelona. Credit: Pablo Prat / Shutterstock.com

AS of September 1st, there will be 37 new speed cameras located on the road system from north to south of Portugal.

These will add to the existing 61 cameras that are the responsibility of the National Speed ​​Control System (SINCRO).

For the first time in Portugal though, of the 37 devices being installed in a phased manner, something new is being rolled out on the road system.

A total of 12 ‘average-speed’ cameras will be present at locations that were chosen based on an assessment of the sites and causes of accidents at these spots, the National Road Safety Authority (ANSR) informed in a statement.

Motorists need to be aware that speed control on Portuguese roads is becoming tighter across the whole country, making it much easier to get a speeding ticket if you are not careful.

The information was initially announced on August 16 during a public session that took place on the EN10 in the municipality of Montijo. It was attended by Patrícia Gaspar, the Secretary of State for Civil Protection.

During this session, the launch of the Road Safety Campaign ‘Radars save lives’ was also presented. Its aim is to make the locations of these new National Speed ​​Control System (SINCRO) radars known to the public.

As a result, it is hoped that motorists will take note of their locations in advance and comply with the relevant speed limits in those areas.

By doing so, this protects not only the life of the motorists but also that of their families and other road users the entity insisted. All of the information related to the new devices can be consulted at www.radaresavista.pt.

Average-speed cameras are used in many other countries

This type of average-speed camera system is already in use in other countries, especially across the border in Spain. They operate by calculating the distance between two points and the time that it takes the driver to cover it.

These new devices will be positioned on four motorways, specifically the A1, A3, A25 and A42, plus three national roads, the EN10, EN109 and EN211, and two complementary routes, the IC 2 and IC19.

The locations of the average speed cameras will be:

A1

Mealhada/Anadia (217.4 km)

Santarém (65.2 km)

A3

Braga (38.1 km)

Trofa (16.9 km)

A25

Águeda (42.5 km)

A42

Paços de Ferreira (9.1 km)

EN10

Montijo (75.7 km)

Vila Franca de Xira (110.7 km)

EN109

Figueira da Foz (100.7 km)

EN 211

Marco de Canaveses (1.4 km)

IC2

Loures (9.8 km)

IC19

Sintra (8.2 km)

An additional 25 instant speed radars will be located mainly on national roads:

TO 1

Vila Nova de Gaia (292.4 km);

Vila Nova de Gaia (292.9 km);

A2

Albufeira (233.1 km);

A7

Guimarães (33.3 km; 33.7 km);

A44

Vila Nova de Gaia (4.5 km)

EN5

Montijo (6 km)

EN14

Maia (6.1 km);

EN18

Belmonte (19.6 km);

EN101

Guimarães (110.7 km);

EN103

Barcelos (22.9 km);

EN105

Santo Tirso (20 km);

EN109

Figueira da Foz (110.4 km);

EN119

Benavente (28km)

EN125-10

Suit (1.4 km),

EN206

Fafe (46 km);

EN234

Nelas (88.7 km)

EN251

Coruche (39.2 km)

EN252

Palmela (5.2km; 9km)

EN260

Beja (13.4 km)

IC2

Coimbra (183.3 km)

Águeda (239 km)

IC17

Loures (19.1 km)

IP7

Lisbon (3.4 km)

Radars operating in Lisbon yielded €8.2 million in fines in a 12-month period.

ANSR has published a map online of the camera’s locations, divided into districts, where the speed controls will be installed (and even a listing).

Without an announced date, another 25 new radars will come into operation shortly after the ones listed above.

The National Authority for Road Safety (ANSR) highlights the ‘unequivocal role’ that these devices play in combating road accidents.

After the initial installation of radars in Portugal in 2016, data show that there were 36 per cent fewer accidents with victims, 74 per cent fewer deaths, and 44 per cent fewer serious injuries, according to sicnoticias.pt.