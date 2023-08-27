By Jo Pugh • 27 August 2023 • 8:40

Eyes can hold the keys to signs of a stroke. Credit: Drazen Zigig/Freepik

The commonly portrayed stroke symptoms often depict an individual struggling with speech, one-sided weakness, or losing their balance.

Although this is indeed how the medical crisis can develop, it’s worth noting that your eyes might also reveal hints, cautioned a medical expert.

Dr. Jørn Slot Jørgensen, a prominent ophthalmologist at the Laser Eye Clinic London told the Daily Express, “Certain individuals believe that consulting an ophthalmologist is only necessary when dealing with eye-related conditions or requiring vision correction.

“However, this is a widely held misconception that applies to medical situations in general.

“In reality, an ophthalmologist could be the first medical professional to identify a medical condition because initial signs may manifest in the eyes.”

Given that a stroke stems from a disruption in blood flow to the brain, the eyes can also be affected.

The inadequate blood supply to these two small organs can trigger a range of “varied” symptoms, as described by the doctor.

He advised remaining vigilant for the following warning signs:

Rapid shifts in vision: During a stroke, blurriness or complete loss of vision can occur in one or both eyes.

Double vision: A stroke might lead to double vision or sudden misalignment of the eyes.

Sagging eyelids: Facial weakness or drooping eyelids on one side could signal a stroke.

Pupil irregularities: Asymmetrical pupil size or unresponsive pupils might indicate neurological problems, including stroke.

Upon detecting these symptoms, it’s “vital” to acknowledge them and take swift action, emphasised the doctor.

Strokes are classified as medical emergencies that carry the potential for life-threatening consequences.

Receiving treatment promptly significantly reduces the risk of brain damage, explained the NHS.

Dr. Jørgensen added, “A majority of stroke sufferers notice a loss of vision or a dark shadow in one eye upon awakening in the morning.”

Remembering the vital word, FAST, is a quick way of looking for stroke symptoms

F – Face – Has one side of the face drooped?

A – Arms – Can the victim lift both arms equally, and keep them there?

S – Speech – Is their speech slurred, garbled, or are they unable to talk?

T – Time – Calling an ambulance is crucial