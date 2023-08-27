Electric Bikes Popular Target For Thieves

By John Smith • 27 August 2023 • 14:44

Easy pickings for a thief Credit: Gary Knight flickr

The phrase “on your bike” has been listened to by thieves in The Netherlands, one of the European capitals of bike riding.

The Dutch have expanded their love for bicycles by producing and riding electric bicycles in greater numbers and with costing from €2,000 and more they are becoming a valuable target for crooks who know that there is a ready second-hand market for them in Eastern Europe.

According to a statement made to the Telegraaf by René Middag of the police unit Mobiel Banditisme, several thousand electric bikes are being stolen and shipped out of the country every month.

This is now a lucrative target for organised crime and with an estimated 5 million electric bikes currently on the road in Holland, it is easy for the thieves to drive to a school or shopping centre and take their pick of the most expensive models which are often not properly secured or locked up.

Picking up 10 bikes which will fit easily and quickly into a transit van, the thief is guaranteed a haul worth €20,000 for very little work.

Valhalla for Thieves

According to Middag “this is a Valhalla for bike thieves” some of whom then try to alter the serial numbers and obtain false papers in order to confuse law officers if they are stopped with a van fill of bokes.

All e-bike owners are now advised to make a note of their serial numbers and any other identifying marks in order to assist the police in the event of their bike being stolen and also to purchase better locks which might put off the thieves, especially if the bike is also secured to railings or a lamppost.

It’s not just theft on the streets as there have a spate of burglaries at shops selling new electric bikes so decent security including chains, CCTV and alarms are an absolute must for shop owners.

Convictions

Three Polish thieves who were convicted of organised bike theft earlier this year are believed to have netted around €400,000 from their activities.