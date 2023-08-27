Grammy Award Winners Headline White Night

By John Smith • 27 August 2023 • 16:33

Headliners at the San Roque VIII White Night Las Migas Credit: Las Migas

Latin Grammy Award winners for Best Flamenco Album 2022, all female quartet Las Migas will be appearing at San Roque’s VIII White Night on Saturday September 2.

The event will run over two nights, Friday and Saturday and apart from events aimed for youngsters as well as workshops, museum visits and exhibitions of paintings and even crochet, there will be two nights of special free concerts.

On Friday at 10pm there will be a performance by the band El Rock sneaks into your Town in the Plaza de la Iglesia. At 11pm its time for ‘Tales to put the little ones to sleep and wake up the older ones’ behind the church of San Roque Ciudad.

Next at 11.30pm there’s a performance by the Compás Flamenco group at the Mirador Poeta Domingo de Mena (Los Cañones) and then at 1am in the same location, the pop/rock group Long Play will close the evening.

On Saturday at 11.30pm there is bound to be a large audience to welcome Las Migas to San Roque when they appear at the Los Cañones viewpoint and on the same stage, at 1am it’s the turn of the Comando Banderas another much appreciated pop/rock group.

It’s fair to say that the highlight of the weekend is likely to be the appearance of Las Migas which consists of Carolina Fernández (singer), Marta Robles (guitar), Alicia Grillo (guitar) and Laura Palacios (violin).

Formed in Barcelona in 2004 they have been winning praise from the very beginning but it wasn’t until 2010 that they released their first of five albums and their big success at the Grammy’s came with Libres after Carolina Fernández joined them in 2019.

Although some may think it a little late, there will be a children’s zone in two different locations one with traditional games in C/ San Nicolás street and another with inflatable attractions in Plaza Espartero starting at 11pm and running on until 1.30am so it’s lucky that the kids can have a lie in on Sunday.