By Anna Ellis • 27 August 2023 • 13:04

Hospital Universitario Poniente accomplish impressive 427,000 procedures in 6 months. Image: Hospital Universitario Poniente / Facebook

The skilled professionals at Hospital Universitario Poniente have accomplished an impressive number of 427,000 healthcare procedures in the first half of 2023.

From January 1 to June 30, the facility handled more than 90,000 emergencies, conducted 6,794 surgical procedures, and provided 132,058 outpatient consultations.

The hospital caters to a diverse population of 277,391 residents from various municipalities, including Adra, Alcolea, Balanegra, Bayárcal, Berja, Dalías, El Ejido, Enix, Felix, Fondón, Laujar de Andarax, La Mojonera, Paterna el Río, Roquetas de Mar, and Vícar.

This population has steadily grown since the hospital’s establishment over twenty-five years ago.

In order to address the healthcare needs of this population, the hospital carried out an extensive 420,000 healthcare procedures in the first half of the year. These procedures encompassed a wide range of services such as emergencies, outpatient consultations, surgical interventions, diagnostic tests, and childbirths.

Within the Outpatient Department of Hospital Universitario Poniente, a total of 132,058 visits were attended to between January and June 2023. Among these, 48,230 were initial appointments with specialists, while 83,828 were follow-up visits.

In the Surgical Block of the hospital, 6,794 interventions took place.

A notable majority (61.83 per cent) of these interventions utilized ambulatory surgical techniques, enabling patients to recover more swiftly without needing extended hospital stays.

This includes 3,244 major ambulatory surgeries (MAS), 959 minor ambulatory surgeries (MAS), 1,151 scheduled surgeries requiring admission, and 1,440 urgent surgeries.

Over the course of the first half of 2023, a total of 6,864 patients were admitted to various Hospitalization wards, with their stays averaging from 6 to 7 days.

The Emergency Department witnessed a total of 90,112 visits between January and June of this year. Remarkably, over 93 per cent of these visits led to successful resolutions where patients were able to return home after receiving care.

Back in March, the area welcomed a brand-new Urgent Pediatric Care Circuit, which quickly went into operation.

These fresh facilities encompass a generous 630 square meters, specifically dedicated to catering to pediatric patients.

Within this space, you’ll find an array of features: two respiratory condition consultation rooms, three versatile consultation spaces, a designated room for aerosol treatments, an area dedicated to plaster and wound care, a section for critical patient attention, an Observation area with five closely monitored stations, two individual isolation rooms for patients in need of isolation, and a workspace for professionals furnished with five well-equipped stations.

When devising the layout of these modern additions, the focus was firmly on providing a more personal and empathetic approach to patient care.

This translated into a deliberate emphasis on ensuring bright, comfortable temperatures, and noise control. Key factors such as the presence of natural light, effective soundproofing, and the incorporation of highly practical ergonomic furniture took centre stage in the design process.