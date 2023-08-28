By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2023 • 17:57

Ajoblanco Festival in Almáchar: A Celebration of Tradition and Flavour. Image: Costa del Sol Turisme.

EVERY FIRST Saturday of September, Almáchar in the Axarquia region becomes a vibrant hub as thousands of visitors gather to partake in the time-honoured Ajoblanco Festival.

This festival holds a special significance for the local community, as the streets and squares transform into a captivating open-air museum.

Historical agricultural tools, ceramics, and scenes depicting traditional rural life come to life with life-sized puppets.

The festive atmosphere is accompanied by the melodies of Verdiales and flamenco music groups, as well as the harmonious voices of Rocio choirs.

Ajoblanco, a chilled soup made from almonds, is the star of the show.

The drink is not only a culinary delight but also serves to quench thirst.

Rooted deeply in Almáchar’s cuisine, it led to the creation of the annual festival. During this event, visitors are treated to thousands of litres of this refreshing beverage, along with Muscat grapes, wine, and raisins.

The origins of Ajoblanco trace back to the Arabic community that planted the first almond trees in the town.

Initially known as “almond gazpacho,” the addition of garlic over time resulted in the name Ajoblanco.

Since 1968, the Ajoblanco Festival has been an integral part of September’s cultural calendar, and it was even bestowed the title of National Touristic Interest of Andalusia. This event offers a unique glimpse into the town’s heritage from a tourist’s perspective.

Beyond the Ajoblanco tastings, the residents of Almáchar adorn their streets with freshly whitewashed facades.

Balconies come alive with decorative ceramic plates, fans, mirrors, paintings, flowerpots, and shawls.

What truly makes the festival a sight to behold is the creation of life-sized dolls that portray various characters in everyday scenarios, such as farming and shepherding.

Some families even participate by dressing up and acting out these scenes in the most charming corners of the town.

Verdiales groups and music bands contribute to the festive ambience, filling the air with captivating melodies.

The festivities culminate with the “Night of the Candles,” held in the early hours on the Paseo de la Axarquía.

The enchanting evening features a grand beach bonfire and complimentary sangria, adding a perfect ending to the celebration.