By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2023 • 16:42

Celebrating Velez Football Club's Century: Exhibition Chronicles 100 Years of History. Image: Ayuntamiento Vélez-Málaga / Facebook

In a splendid tribute to Velez-Malaga’s Football Club’s 100th anniversary, Velez-Malaga has unveiled the captivating exhibition: 100 Years of History: 1922-2022.

Located within the Exhibition Hall of the San Francisco Convent, this event serves as a chronicle of the remarkable journey undertaken by the club over the course of a century.

Velez-Malaga Town Hall has enthusiastically embraced the momentous occasion of Velez CF’s centenary and curated the exhibition 100 Years of History: 1922-2022 to pay homage to this landmark.

Visitors are invited to explore its treasures until September 20, from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The Mayor, Jesus Lupianez, heralded the exhibition as an invaluable repository of “fragments” of the club’s history.

These fragments, passionately collected over the past three decades by sports journalist and official historian of Velez CF, Jesus Hurtado, stand as testaments to the club’s enduring legacy.

Within the exhibition’s walls, visitors can encounter a treasure trove of relics. From original balls of yesteryears to boots that once graced the feet of former players, jerseys, sports cards, hand programs, and an assortment of memorabilia are on display, evoking nostalgia and delighting fans of Velez and football enthusiasts alike.

The mayor shared his elation in contributing to this commemoration of Velez club’s rich history and its centenary. “This exhibition, located in the heart of the city – for which I extend gratitude to Fray Jose Ricardo – is a tribute to a century of passion, accomplishments, and the contributions of Velez Club de Futbol to our region and the sporting world.”

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Velez CF on their 100-year journey in football. We will continue our efforts, aiming to culminate this celebration by initiating the process of awarding the Gold Medal of the City, a step we intend to take from the Town Hall,” the mayor added.

Jesus Hurtado, the curator of the 100 Years of History: 1922-2022 exhibition, lauded the event as one of the “most comprehensive exhibitions about a club in all of Andalusia.”

Rocío Ruiz, the Sports Councillor, expressed gratitude for the tremendous effort invested by Jesus Hurtado, acknowledging that organizing this exhibition within a span of two months was a feat unto itself. “Mayor Lupianez entrusted us with the responsibility of paying a small tribute to Velez CF for their centenary.”

“Working tirelessly from the moment our government team was formed, we gathered a comprehensive collection of objects, photographs, and iconic memories that narrate the club’s illustrious history.”

The councillor added: “The exhibition takes visitors on a captivating journey through time, exploring the club’s defining moments, from its modest beginnings to its triumphant achievements.”