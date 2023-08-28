Charity Event To Help Foster Much Loved Spirit

By John Smith • 28 August 2023 • 15:45
Spirit needs to be taken care of
Credit: S.E.A.R.C.H.
S.E.A.R.C.H. (Spanish Equine Association for the Rescue, Care and Homing) which is based in Coin is a charity founded by a small group of people who share a common passion for horses.
They have agreed to step in and take over the care of Spirit, a handsome horse that is much loved but in need of shelter and support.
Spirit’s lady owner is in hospital, critically ill due to severe injuries sustained in an accident and her 16-year-old daughter also sustained life threatening injuries after a separate accident at the beginning of the year and is recovering from her injuries.
Whilst her mother is in hospital, she is staying with her aunt helping her to look after three young children and her husband who is also ill after suffering a stroke.
This means that for the immediate future, Spirit has to be found somewhere to live and whilst S.E.A.R.C.H. have offered a place, they need to raise funds to care for the horse.
On Saturday September 30 they will be holding a special event at their sanctuary which runs from 1pm to 6pm with some very special guests both local and from Costa Blanca.
Travelling all the way from Benidorm is comedy drag artist Miss Coco Chanel (aka Colin Brown) a regular star of Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun who will present her ever-popular comedy act.
Also on the bill will be Costa del Sol singers Laura Ellen, Mama Cath and the Phoenix Singers but advance reservations which cost €15 per person to include a buffet prepared by Anita Johnson and drinks at €1 are a must.
Visit www.serch.es for details of the charity’s bank and PayPal accounts or pay with Bizum 633556851.
If you can’t make the event, you can always help with a donation or by offering to become a volunteer.
