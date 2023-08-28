By Jo Pugh • 28 August 2023 • 12:43

How about a long weekend in Moraira? Credit: Teulada Moraira Tourism.

HAVE you heard about the Valencian Community Travel Voucher 2023 and want to know how to request it?

In case you don’t know, it is a programme promoted by the Valencian government to support the tourism sector in the region.

The CV Travel Bonus offers the opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage and impressive landscapes of the Valencian Community with a discount of up to 70 per cent on various tourist services, as long as a minimum of two nights is booked.

The Generalitat Valencia launched the Bono Viatge program in 2021, to help tourism companies after the losses suffered by Covid.

On Friday, September 1, a new period will begin to request the Travel Voucher in the Valencia Region, with which you can enjoy getaways and discover the region, with the aim of promoting local tourism.

If you are of legal age and are registered in the Valencian Community, you can request your CV Travel Bonus, which is valid from September 16.

You can and obtain discounts of 70 per cent of the cost of your reservation, with a maximum of €600.

You can request your CV Travel Bonus on the web platform bonoviajecv.gva.es. To fill out the application you need an electronic signature and fill out a declaration ensuring that you meet the legal age and registration requirements.

You can also request the voucher directly from the accommodation or a travel agency, as long as these companies are members of the Viatgem Comunitat Valenciana programme.

You can check which hotels are involved HERE.

In this case, the company requests and processes the voucher on your behalf and you do not need an electronic signature.

It is good to know that, in addition to accommodation, other services can be included provided directly by the accommodation, which can be meals (up to half board), health and wellness treatments, sports activities, excursions, entertainment activities and even parking.

In the event that the Voucher is contracted through a travel agency, in addition to accommodation, other tourist intermediation services can be included during the stay.