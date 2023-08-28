Discover the Flavourful “Restaurant Network” in Rincon

By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2023 • 15:31

Image: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de la Victoria / Facebook.

Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other?

Throughout September, both locals and visitors of Rincon de la Victoria are in for a treat with a mouthwatering promotion: “The Restaurant Network.”

From September 1 until September 10, this delectable event will tantalize your taste buds with an array of menu options that start at just €2.50.

What’s even more exciting is that this year, the Network is embracing the digital age! By scanning QR codes, diners can easily access a wealth of information about the gastronomic offerings, the event program, and even catch a sneak peek through a promotional video.

Diverse Delights Await

Prepare for a culinary adventure that spans the globe.

The participating restaurants are a treasure trove of flavours, offering everything from beloved traditional dishes to imaginative signature creations.

Craving something exotic? You’re in for a treat with Asian, Italian, Mexican, and even Venezuelan cuisine.

Whether you’re a fan of market-fresh ingredients or seeking out the most creative culinary masterpieces, the Restaurant Network has something to satisfy every palate.

A Showcase of Culinary Excellence

But that’s not all! Every restaurant taking part in the Network will be immortalized in the sixth recipe book brought to you by the City Council.

This recipe book will be showcased at FITUR, an international tourism fair, boasting a print run of 500 copies.

It’s not just about enjoying the delicious dishes – it’s about becoming part of the culinary history of Rincon de la Victoria.

A Vision from the Mayor

Francisco Salado, the dedicated mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to have around fifty restaurants participating in the Network, and we’re taking it a step further by extending our reach to the province. Our influence is spreading even to Madrid, where we’re making waves with promotional activities throughout the year.”

So, whether you’re a food enthusiast, an adventurer of flavours, or simply looking for a delightful experience, the “Restaurant Network” is your ticket to an unforgettable culinary celebration.

Get ready to savour, indulge, and create lasting memories with every delicious bite.

For information on participating restaurants, CLICK HERE.