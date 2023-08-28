Heroic Off-Duty Officer Rescues Drowning Children

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 15:30
Stock Image Of Guardia Civil On Beach.
Credit: Andreas Poertner/Shutterstock.com
A disaster was averted yesterday thanks to the diligence and selfless bravery of an off-duty police officer.
On the afternoon of Sunday, August 28, a 39-year-old Guardia Civil officer, stationed at Burriana, courageously saved three children from drowning at El Grao beach in Castellon north of Valencia, according to OK Diario.
The day had started as a peaceful Sunday at the beach. However, the tranquillity was shattered when the strong currents began to pull the children out to sea. The Guardia Civil officer, who was enjoying the day with his family, noticed the children struggling against the current and immediately sprang into action.
The atmosphere at the beach quickly turned from one of relaxation to one of fear and desperation, with only the bravery of the Guardia Civil officer standing between the children and a tragic outcome.
Despite the challenging conditions and the yellow flag warning, the officer swam towards the children. The strong winds that day had agitated the sea, causing a significant undertow that made aquatic activities particularly dangerous.
Recognising the peril the children were in, the officer didn’t hesitate. He swam out to them, reassuring them with calming words. Exhausted and having swallowed a significant amount of water, he managed to bring them to a rocky area.
With the help of two other individuals, the children were safely brought to shore. The officer’s efforts were so immense that he too needed assistance to get out of the water, eventually being aided by a lifeguard on a jet ski.
The aftermath of the rescue was equally tense. The officer, having ingested a large amount of water during the rescue, faced respiratory issues. Medical services (Samu) were quick to attend to him, ensuring his immediate well-being. He was then transported to the Hospital General de Castellon.
The Guardia Civil has confirmed that, while he remains in hospital, his life is not in danger, and they expect him to fully recover.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.