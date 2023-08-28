Heroic Off-Duty Officer Rescues Drowning Children

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 15:30

Stock Image Of Guardia Civil On Beach. Credit: Andreas Poertner/Shutterstock.com

A disaster was averted yesterday thanks to the diligence and selfless bravery of an off-duty police officer.

On the afternoon of Sunday, August 28, a 39-year-old Guardia Civil officer, stationed at Burriana, courageously saved three children from drowning at El Grao beach in Castellon north of Valencia, according to OK Diario.

Day At the Beach Turns Into Emergency

The day had started as a peaceful Sunday at the beach. However, the tranquillity was shattered when the strong currents began to pull the children out to sea. The Guardia Civil officer, who was enjoying the day with his family, noticed the children struggling against the current and immediately sprang into action.

The atmosphere at the beach quickly turned from one of relaxation to one of fear and desperation, with only the bravery of the Guardia Civil officer standing between the children and a tragic outcome.

A Race Against Time

Despite the challenging conditions and the yellow flag warning, the officer swam towards the children. The strong winds that day had agitated the sea, causing a significant undertow that made aquatic activities particularly dangerous.

Recognising the peril the children were in, the officer didn’t hesitate. He swam out to them, reassuring them with calming words. Exhausted and having swallowed a significant amount of water, he managed to bring them to a rocky area.

With the help of two other individuals, the children were safely brought to shore. The officer’s efforts were so immense that he too needed assistance to get out of the water, eventually being aided by a lifeguard on a jet ski.

The aftermath of the rescue was equally tense. The officer, having ingested a large amount of water during the rescue, faced respiratory issues. Medical services (Samu) were quick to attend to him, ensuring his immediate well-being. He was then transported to the Hospital General de Castellon.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed that, while he remains in hospital, his life is not in danger, and they expect him to fully recover.