By Jo Pugh • 28 August 2023 • 13:18
The drunk passenger tried to open the plane door. Credit: Laurent ERRERA/Wikidata
THREE Dutch travellers overpowered a drunk man who attempted to open the main door on a Vueling flight from Alicante to Amsterdam last week.
The plane made an emergency landing in Paris, France, where the intoxicated Spanish man was arrested, De Telegraaf reported on Saturday, August 26.
Miranda Geurtsen, a passenger on board, told the newspaper that they had already noticed the man when boarding because he had a large bottle of Jagermeister with him. About 90 minutes in, he got into an argument with the stewardess. “A male steward took over the conversation with the man, but everyone felt the tension.”
According to Geurtsen, the seatbelt light was on at this time.
“The Spanish traveller was very annoying and kept getting up, and did not listen,” she said.
After the visit to the toilet, the man tried to open the emergency door despite the plane being at a high altitude. “Three Dutch men knocked him to the ground and tied him up in the back row with a seat belt”, Geurtsen said.
“The staff seemed relieved to get help,” she said. “Everyone on the plane was shocked.”
After about two hours, the Dutch men also got off the plane to give statements at a police station, Geurtsen said. Their families went with them.
The plane eventually landed at Schiphol Airport three hours late, where the tired passengers were met with empty luggage belts because the baggage handlers had already gone home, Geurtsen said.
Days later, she was still waiting for her luggage.
“We always prioritise the safety and well-being of all people on board. Therefore, we do not tolerate any behavior that could endanger our customers or our staff. That is precisely why the correct protocols were followed”.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
