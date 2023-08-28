Iconic Singer Tony Hadley Hospitalised In Northern Ireland

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 13:16

Tony Hadley on stage. Credit: Andrea Raffin/shutterstock.com

The renowned former frontman of Spandau Ballet, faced a health scare yesterday, just before his scheduled performance in Larne, Northern Ireland.

On Sunday, August 27, Tony Hadley, the iconic singer from the 80s, was set to be the main act at the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge, capping off a weekend of athletic events in the Co Antrim locale, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Singer In Pain During Sound Check

Witnesses during the evening’s sound check noted that the 63-year-old singer was not his usual self. Michelle McTernan, the event’s PR head, mentioned that Hadley completed the sound check with his team around 5:00 pm, yet appeared visibly distressed on stage.

Following a VIP session with fans at roughly 7:30 pm, he confided to the organisers about his deteriorating health. ‘We got St John’s Ambulance,’ she detailed. ‘We had to do what was right by him and he was taken to hospital, and his crew have all gone with him, to stick together. We hope he gets better soon.’

Hadley Substituted By Local Talent

In light of the unforeseen circumstances, Belfast’s own Brendan Quinn, initially slated for a brief opening act, took the stage for an extended 90-minute performance, accompanied by violinist Ciara Maguire. Ruth McIlroy, the event coordinator, expressed gratitude for the audience’s empathy.

Many attendees had witnessed Tony’s sound check and observed his declining health as the evening progressed. Medical staff present at the venue were quick to emphasise the urgency of his situation.

While the day had been largely successful due to the half marathon, the primary focus shifted to ensuring Tony’s well-being. Ruth highlighted the importance of remembering that artists, like everyone else, are susceptible to health issues and expressed her hopes for Tony’s quick recovery.

Celebrating a musical journey spanning over four decades, Hadley was set to perform tracks from his recent solo endeavours, including the previous year’s hit ‘Because of You’, in addition to Spandau Ballet favourites like ‘True’ and ‘Through The Barricades’.

In anticipation of the event, the singer, who last graced Belfast in 2015, had expressed his excitement, stating: ‘The Northern Irish audiences are unparalleled. I’ve missed them and eagerly looked forward to experiencing their vibrant energy once more!’