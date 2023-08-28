Around 120 Incidents And Three Injuries Reported In Malaga Province Due To High Winds

By Chris King • 28 August 2023 • 0:58

Image of a man's umbrella blowing in the wind. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

AROUND 120 incidents and three injuries were reported in Malaga province as a result of the strong winds that occurred in the region.

According to the 112 Andalucía Emergency co-ordination center, they started receiving calls at around 8 pm on Saturday, August 26. The majority of incidents involved falling trees, branches, billboards, road cones and street furniture they explained, along with cabling, lighting and solar panels.

A yellow warning for high was issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, and was in place until 6 pm on Sunday evening in the area of ​​​​Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquía. They reported winds of up to 70 k/ph occurring on Saturday in some areas.

26/08 21:00 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 21:00 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/Ikf6dEzAus — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) August 26, 2023

Specifically, incidents were recorded on Saturday in the municipalities of Vélez-Málaga, Ronda, Fuengirola , Estepona Istan, Moclinejo, Benalmádena, Rincón de la Victoria, as well as in the city of Málaga, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

On Malaga’s Paseo del Parque, one person was hit by a falling branch. After receiving treatment at the scene by a medical team, he was subsequently transferred to the Hospital de la Serranía.

In the town of Ronda, a woman attending a wedding on a farm was struck by a flying tent pole. Similarly, another man was injured in the coastal resort of Benalmádena when a branch hit him on Calle Ronda del Golf. He was also taken to a hospital after first receiving treatment on the street.

Celebrations were in full swing in the municipality of Moclinejo where the annual fair was being held. The 112 service reported injuries caused as a result of lanterns and decorative pots that blew from one of the booths. On Calle Rambla de las Flores, the structure of one of the fair’s attractions was also affected.

According to a post on social media from the organizers of the Canela Party festival that was taking place in Torremolinos on Saturday evening, they had to pause the proceedings at one point due to the high wind.

112 also received calls for objects blown into roads

Between Saturday afternoon and the start of Sunday, 112 reported receiving around 100 incidents involving objects being blown onto roads in Estepona , Fuengirola, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga.

Incidents continued to be reported this Sunday said 112. The emergency services were deployed to deal with fallen cables on Malaga’s Calle Quilla, a fallen branch in Mozart Square.

A fallen tree on Calle Pacífico Street resulted in one of the lanes being cut, while construction billboards were destroyed in another part of the city.

There were warnings issued early this Sunday in Vélez-Málaga, Torremolinos and Fuengirola for broken awnings, hanging cables and fallen branches and trees, among other things.