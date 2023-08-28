By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2023 • 14:59

Reviving the Meson Gitano: Flamenco Infused Caves Return to Spotlight. Image: Moha El-Jaw / Shutterstock.com.

A historical chapter is once again unfolding as the Meson Gitano and its network of intriguing caves awaken from slumber.

Amid the backdrop of the Archaeological Site of the Andalusian Quarter’s March inauguration, the capital’s City Council is once more directing its attention to the cave dwellings nestled at the base of the Alcazaba.

These subterranean enclaves, once part of a glamorous 1970s hotel that played host to politicians, luminaries, and renowned movie stars during Almería’s cinematic heyday, are now poised for a new chapter.

The Tourism Department is spearheading fresh possibilities for a segment of these caves, imbuing them with an authentic “Andalusian flair” through the establishment of a Tourist Flamenco Club.

The Councillor for Tourism, Communications, and City Promotion, Joaquín Pérez de la Blanca, is rekindling the initiative to unveil these caves to the public.

This venture had been temporarily set aside while the City Council directed its energies towards the unveiling of the Andalusian Quarter.

The archaeological significance of this discovery prompted a shift in focus from the initial plan of restoring 500 meters of these underground chambers to create a small marketplace featuring shops and hospitality establishments with the assistance of European Urban funds.

In 2017, the operation concession for the caves was suspended, awaiting the public opening of the Andalusian Quarter site.

The archaeological site was unearthed during the construction phase of the new building, often referred to as the ‘Meson Gitano.’

With the museum now fully operational, the future of the caves transforms into the present.

While the María Vázquez team does not discount the original notion of creating a marketplace, the Tourism Department introduces a novel concept closely intertwined with flamenco.

Pérez de la Blanca elucidates that this undertaking will inject an authentic “Andalusian flair” into the precinct that garners the highest number of tourist footfalls within the city – the monumental Alcazaba complex and its environs.