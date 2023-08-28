Sir Elton John Treated At Monaco Hospital

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 16:52

Sir Elton John on stage. Credit: anyamuse/Shutterstock.com

Following an accident at one of his residences, legendary singer British singer Sir Elton john was admitted to hospital.

On Sunday, August 27, the 76-year-old, legendary musician Sir Elton John experienced an unfortunate mishap at his residence in the French Riviera, leading to a brief hospital visit, and returned home on Monday, August 28, writes Metro.

Sir Elton found himself in the orthopaedic wing of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco after a fall. He was reportedly attended to for minor wounds.

Elton’s Spokesperson Issues Statement

A spokesperson for the iconic ‘Rocket Man‘ artist stated, ‘We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.’

Sir Elton’s Recent Activities

Earlier this year, the artist, renowned for his captivating performances, enthralled audiences with one of the most memorable shows at the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage. During his recent vacation in France, he was spotted enjoying the company of notable celebrities.

Alongside his spouse, David Furnish, Sir Elton mingled with personalities like former Britain’s Got Talent panel member David Walliams, ‘Kraven the Hunter’ lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and renowned director of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Sir Elton’s Health

Despite his advancing years, Elton has largely maintained an active and vibrant lifestyle. His dedication to music and performances has kept him on his toes.. However, like many individuals in their seventies, he has faced health challenges.

In the past, he underwent treatment for a respiratory infection and had to cancel several shows due to health concerns. Yet, his resilience and passion for music have always seen him bounce back, much to the delight of his fans worldwide.

While the recent incident was undoubtedly a scare for Sir Elton and his loved ones, it’s heartening to know that he’s back home and recuperating.