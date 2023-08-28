Spain Enforces New Restrictions On Home Pets From September

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 8:42

Guinea pig. Credit: Dev_Maryna/Shutterstock.com

A new law will be brought in by the Spanish government that will ban certain home pets from September.

On September 29, the Spanish Government will enforce the new Animal Welfare Law, which will make certain pets that were previously legal, illegal to own, according to OK Diario.

The New Law’s Implications

Under this law, owners of these now-prohibited pets will be required to notify the relevant authorities of their possession within six months of the law coming into effect. Furthermore, the competent authorities will take necessary actions to transfer these animals to wildlife protection centres, zoos, or animal protection entities.

List Of Prohibited Pets

Amphibians, fish, and arthropods whose venom or bite pose a serious risk to the health or physical integrity of people or other animals.

All primates.

Poisonous reptiles and reptiles weighing over two kilos as adults, except for turtles.

Wild mammals weighing more than five kilos in adulthood.

Species banned by other community or national regulations that limit their captivity.

Although not home pets, the law will also cover cetacean species (marine mammals: whale, dolphin or porpoise), breeding and keeping them in captivity will only be allowed for conservation and research projects.

Examples of animals that will be prohibited as pets once the Animal Welfare Law is in force are: mice, hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, parrots, budgies, lovebirds, turtles, spiders, hedgehogs, Vietnamese pigs, snakes, iguanas, chameleons, and geckos.

What’s Next For Current Owners?

For those who already own any of these animals, they will have a six-month window from September 29 to inform authorities. This ensures that the animals are handed over to animal protection organisations, wildlife protection centres, or zoos.

It’s crucial to stay informed about these regulations and comply with them to ensure the well-being of pets and the preservation of wildlife. A significant aspect of this law is to promote public awareness and education about animal welfare.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that there will be fines and penalties for those who violate these regulations. This includes breaches of animal welfare standards, failure to register exotic animals, and illegal possession of animals. The law also aims to support animal protection centres and organisations dedicated to the care and conservation of wildlife.