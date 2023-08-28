UK Air Traffic Control Glitch Sparks European Travel Havoc

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 14:18
Air Traffic Control.
Credit: Burben/Shutterstock.com
A computer system network shutdown today threatens flights to and from the UK
On Monday, August 28 Bank Holiday, thousands of British and European travellers are facing severe disruptions at airports due to a malfunction in the UK’s air traffic control systems. Key locations affected included major airports, and the chaos will impact both domestic and international passengers, according to the Daily Express.
The National Air Traffic Controllers (NATS), issued a statement highlighting the ongoing issue, leading to extended wait times. They said, ‘We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’
Easyjet flyers were informed that the complication is presently impacting all departures and arrivals in the UK.
A note shared with passengers stated: ‘We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.
‘We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume.
‘If you are already onboard one of our places waiting to take off then our crew will keep you updated.
‘If you are in one of our airports waiting to board then please continue to check the flight information screens in the terminals.
‘Whilst this disruption is outside of our control we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your travel plans today.’
Loganair, a prominent airline based in Glasgow, shared their perspective on X, previously known as Twitter. Their statement read: ‘There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.
‘Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.’
They further advised, If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.’
Air traffic control is pivotal in ensuring the safe and efficient movement of aircraft within the airspace and on the ground at airports. It acts as the eyes and ears for pilots, guiding them through potential hazards and ensuring that airways remain collision-free. A failure in this system can lead to significant disruptions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.