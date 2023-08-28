UK Air Traffic Control Glitch Sparks European Travel Havoc

By John Ensor • 28 August 2023 • 14:18

Air Traffic Control. Credit: Burben/Shutterstock.com

A computer system network shutdown today threatens flights to and from the UK

On Monday, August 28 Bank Holiday, thousands of British and European travellers are facing severe disruptions at airports due to a malfunction in the UK’s air traffic control systems. Key locations affected included major airports, and the chaos will impact both domestic and international passengers, according to the Daily Express.

Air Traffic Control Releases Statement

The National Air Traffic Controllers (NATS), issued a statement highlighting the ongoing issue, leading to extended wait times. They said, ‘We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’

Message From EasyJet

Easyjet flyers were informed that the complication is presently impacting all departures and arrivals in the UK.

A note shared with passengers stated: ‘We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.

‘We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume.

‘If you are already onboard one of our places waiting to take off then our crew will keep you updated.

‘If you are in one of our airports waiting to board then please continue to check the flight information screens in the terminals.

‘Whilst this disruption is outside of our control we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your travel plans today.’

Local Airlines Share Updates

Loganair, a prominent airline based in Glasgow, shared their perspective on X, previously known as Twitter. Their statement read: ‘There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

‘Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.’

They further advised, If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.’

The Importance of Air Traffic Control

Air traffic control is pivotal in ensuring the safe and efficient movement of aircraft within the airspace and on the ground at airports. It acts as the eyes and ears for pilots, guiding them through potential hazards and ensuring that airways remain collision-free. A failure in this system can lead to significant disruptions.