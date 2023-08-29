UPDATE: Spanish Football Federation Presidents Demand The Resignation Of Luis Rubiales Close
By Jo Pugh • 29 August 2023 • 9:05

A rescue boat

Two lifeboats and a helicopter are involved in the search. Credit: Maritime Rescue

A frantic sea search is currently underway near Mallorca for a missing boat with a father and son on board, both of German nationality.

The worrying situation unfolded on Sunday, August 27, when the pair, aged 50 and 19, embarked on a voyage from Cala Galdana on Menorca to Cala d’Or on the southeast coast of Mallorca.

They departed at 6am. They were in their 30ft boat, the “Makan Angin”, when it appears they encountered the fierce storm after departing Menorca.

The intensity of the weather conditions escalated rapidly, and the last contact with their vessel was at 10am that day.

On Monday, August 28, “Salvamento Marítimo” took to social media to reveal that a German family member had alerted rescue authorities at 6.30pm on Sunday.


This relative expressed grave concern over the inability to establish communication with the boat since the 10am update. Subsequent attempts at reaching the vessel were in vain.

In response, an extensive search operation encompassing sea and aerial efforts was initiated between the two Balearic Islands.

The search involved the deployment of two lifeboats, the Salvamar Mimosa and Markab, along with the participation of the Helimer 220 helicopter.

The aim was to locate the relatively small 30-foot boat.

The search persisted into the evening hours, but as daylight faded, the helicopter had to return to its base.

This morning, Tuesday, August 29, renewed efforts have been launched.

Both the “Mimosa” and the rescue vessel “Markab,” stationed at Ciutadella port, have once again been mobilised.

Additionally, the Helimer 220 helicopter, operating from Mallorca, has joined the aerial search endeavours in an attempt to locate the missing boat.

Salvamento Marítimo is asking that anybody who has seen the boat, or knows of its last location, to contact them urgently.

Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

