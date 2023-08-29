Elvis Presley’s Revolver Sells For New World Record Price At Illinois Auction House

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 18:01

Image of Elvis Presley's Smith & Wesson revolver. Credit: Twitter@RIAuction

A Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver that once belonged to Elvis Presley sold for a new world record price at an auction in Illinois

The King of Rock and Roll’s vintage weapon was expected to sell for around $60,000 at the latest event held at the famous Rock Island Auction Company between Friday, August 25 and Sunday 27.

In a video posted online by the company, the auctioneer can be seen and heard accepting bids that just got higher and higher. The winning bid eventually came in at a whopping $199,750.

As they explained in a tweet from @RIAuction: ‘Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver now holds the crown as the highest price ever sold. With all the glitz and glam of the King, this Bicentennial theme revolver got bidders all shook up as it crossed the podium and set a new world record. #elvis #ElvisPresley’.

The custom-designed weapon was given to Elvis as a gift in November 1976, just nine months before his death. He was renowned for his love of guns and allegedly owned a collection of 37 firearms, including a machine gun.

This beautifully adorned gun featured markings that celebrated the Bicentennial of the famous gunsmiths, Smith & Wesson.

These included a Betsy Ross American flag being held by an American bald eagle. There is also the Liberty Bell and an inscription that read ‘1776-1976’ inscribed in gold near the gun’s muzzle.

Even though the iconic performer from the city of Tupelo in Mississippi passed away on August 16, 1977, he is still one of the world’s most popular entertainers.

A film about the life of Elvis Aaron Presley that was released in 2022, served to bring him to the attention of a new generation of fans.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, ‘Elvis’ won Austin Butler a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of the legendary singer. Tom Hanks co-starred as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s former manager.

The film went on to gross $151m in the United States and Canada, and $137.6m in other territories, for a worldwide total of $288.7m.