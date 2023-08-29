Guardia Civil Thwarts Major Drug Operation And Arrests Shooter

By John Ensor • 29 August 2023 • 16:17

Guardia Civil seizure of drugs and fuel. Credit: GuardiCivil.es

A recent anti-drug operation has resulted in two arrests and the shooting of one Guardia Civil officer.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a man in Alcala de Guadaira in Sevilla who shot an officer during a drug bust in Trebujena near Cadiz on Friday, August 25. The operation successfully intercepted a shipment of over three tonnes of hashish that was set to be smuggled via the Guadalquivir River.

Guardia Civil Officer Targeted By Shooter

On the night of August 25, officers from the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, the Rapid Action Group (GAR), a Guardia Civil helicopter, territorial patrols of Citizen Security, the PEGASO team, and the Provincial Maritime Service were all involved. During the operation, one officer was shot in the hand, prompting immediate action to apprehend the assailant.

Seized Assets And Arrests

The Guardia Civil seized two vans filled with 90 bales of hashish, weighing a total of 3,372 kilos. Also confiscated were 3,200 litres of fuel for the boats and the stolen shotgun used in the shooting, along with ammunition. The operation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man from the Seville town of El Cuervo on charges of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organisation.

The officers had surrounded the river area near Trebujena when they spotted the boat used for drug loading, two vans being filled, and several people who fled upon discovery. One of the drug traffickers used a shotgun to shoot at the official vehicle the officers were in, in an attempt to thwart their operation.

As a follow-up to the ongoing investigation, officers from the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil of Cadiz, GAR, and with the assistance of the National Police, arrested a 41-year-old man in Alcala de Guadaira. He is the alleged perpetrator of attempted homicide, membership in a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, and damage to an official vehicle.

The operation remains ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.