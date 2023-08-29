New Rules For Britons Travelling To Europe Next Year

By John Ensor • 29 August 2023 • 13:39

UK – EU border controls. Credit: estherpoon/Shutterstock.com

The rules of travel to Europe have changed. Starting from next year, any Britons planning a European getaway will need a new travel permit to visit certain European nations.

Starting in 2024, British tourists travelling to 30 European countries, including popular destinations like Spain, France, Greece, and Cyprus, will be required to obtain a European Union travel permit. This initiative is part of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

The ETIAS Scheme: What You Need To Know

The ETIAS system links the travel permit directly to the traveller’s passport. According to the EU’s official website, it will be ‘valid for up to three years or until the passport expires.’

The European Union has advised that this authorisation should be secured even before making any travel arrangements: ‘We strongly advise you to obtain the ETIAS travel authorisation before you buy your tickets and book your hotels.’

The site advised: ‘Most applications are processed within minutes.’ However, it added: ‘It is possible however that your application may take longer to process. If so, you will receive a decision within four days.

‘Please note that this period could be extended by up to 14 days if you are requested to provide additional information or documentation, or up to 30 days if you are invited to an interview.’

For this reason, it is advisable that anyone planning to travel to Europe should apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation well in advance of their journey.

Application Process and Important Guidelines

To get this permit, you’ll need to complete an application form. This task can also be delegated to an authorised individual, such as a family member or a travel agent. An application fee of €7 is also required.

Make sure your travel documents, like your passport, are current and have sufficient validity remaining: ‘We advise you not to travel with a document that will expire soon.’

Your ETIAS Check-List

Apply for an ETIAS travel authorisation well in advance – before you buy your ticket or book your accommodation

Make sure your passport details correspond to those in your ETIAS authorisation – you will be refused boarding and entry at the border if they do not match

Make sure your ETIAS travel authorisation is still valid

Check how long you can stay in the European countries requiring ETIAS

Make sure your passport is valid for three months after your intended departure from the European countries requiring ETIAS – you will be refused entry at the border if it is not

In summary, if you’re considering a trip to Europe, it’s crucial to be aware of these new travel requirements. Failure to comply could result in being denied entry, so it’s advisable to sort out all necessary documentation well in advance of your journey.