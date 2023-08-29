One Dead And Six Hospitalised, With Two In ICU, After Legionella Outbreak In Cáceres, Extremadura

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 19:54
Image of legionella bacteria.
Credit: Doc. RNDr. Josef Reischig, CSc./Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
An 85-year-old man has died in the Spanish city of Cáceres from legionella infection, with six more people reported to have been affected.
As confirmed by the Extremadura Health Service (SES) this Tuesday, August 29, four patients are under currently observation in the San Pedro de Alcántara Hospital.
They include an 85-year-old woman, and three men, aged 76, 71, and 55, respectively. Two men – both aged 65 – have been admitted to the medical facility’s intensive care unit (ICU).
Rafael Mateos, the city’s major, explained: ‘We are already working, not only on fountains that serve as a drinking water supply but also on the ornamental fountains in the city’.
He pointed out that legionella has a low risk of contagion. ‘It is very unlikely for anybody to get infected by drinking water since it is transmitted through the air according to the SES‘, he added. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a pneumonia-type illness.
Mateos stressed in this regard that: ‘the problems are usually in the vapour sprays and that is where controls will have to be increased’.
He added that the epidemiological study currently being carried out will determine: ‘The origin of the possible cases to find out if there is any connection between them and if there is a specific focus’.
The Junta de Extremadura reported that the Cáceres Health Directorate, together with the General Directorate of Public Health of the SES, were: ‘working in a coordinated manner, and have initiated the corresponding epidemiological investigation regarding legionella infection’.
Eight public fountains were turned off in Cáceres last week following the discovery of this bacterium. It was found as a result of preventive controls carried out by the concessionary company for the water service, Canal de Isabel II.
‘Some of the sources that tested positive last week have already been disinfected and treatments have been carried out’, confirmed the mayor.
These sanitary controls in the public fountains of the city have continued. The authorities are also monitoring the ornamental fountains in the sprinkler systems of the city’s parks and gardens.
Five people died in the city last summer due to an outbreak that was detected in various sources including the fountain located in Rodeo Park, which this year, as a preventive measure, has not been turned on, as reported by heraldo.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.