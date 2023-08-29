September In Spain Could Start With A New DANA Bringing Low Temperatures Plus Heavy Rain And Storms

By Chris King • 29 August 2023 • 0:59

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

A powerful DANA could arrive in Spain at the beginning of September, bringing rains and a new temperature drop as August fades away with some cooler days.

According to Robert Granda, a weather expert at eltiempo.es, the last days of the meteorological summer – which ends on August 31 – will feel like autumn.

Although temperatures will remain contained, and could even rise a little, there will be no return to the intense heat that has been experienced recently. he explained.

🔴Una fuerte #DANA podría marcar el inicio de septiembre ⚠️Agosto terminará fresco, y una potente DANA podría llegar a España en el inicio de septiembre, con lluvias y un nuevo descenso térmico Toda la info aquí: https://t.co/0LlA1RpNU2 pic.twitter.com/H5zF5fnPr8 — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) August 28, 2023

September marks the start of the meteorological autumn

The first day of September marks the beginning of the meteorological autumn. According to the expert, a strong DANA – an isolated depression at high levels – could descend on Spain. This will bring a new thermal drop combined with heavy rainfall and storms.

During the last weekend of August, ElTiempo predicts that temperatures will drop significantly, even accompanied by strong storms in eastern parts of the country.

In values ​​typical of autumn, temperatures could be several degrees below normal with maximums not exceeding 20ºC in many regions of the northern half of the mainland.

Maximums will rise gradually over the next few days but they will not be noticeably strong or widespread. Temperatures of around 25 to 30ºC can be expected in much of the country on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30. In some southern regions, these values could exceed 30ºC, while in the north they will stay closer to 20ºC.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be the warmest

Thursday 31 and Friday, September 1 are likely to be the warmest days in much of the country. Temperatures will rise a few degrees in the interior, reaching more than 30ºC in cities like Madrid or Zaragoza.

The rise will also be quite noticeable in the north, with cities in Cantabria exceeding 25ºC and even approaching 28ºC in places like Bilbao.

A DANA will could temperatures plummet

However, heading into the weekend, the arrival of the new DANA at the start of September is likely to make temperatures plummet.

The cooler air associated with this depression, along with the cloudiness and the rains, can cause the maximum temperatures to drop significantly throughout the territory.

In the Canary Islands, during this week, the temperatures will remain relatively stable, around 30ºC in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and 26ºC in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Tropical nights will disappear in most regions

Minimum temperatures are the ones that will show the most notable decline. The tropical evenings will disappear in many places, being replaced with values typical of September or October. However, in the Canary Islands, in southern parts of the mainland and Mediterranean areas, they could remain.

In many parts of the interior, minimums will be around 10 to 12ºC and could even drop lower in places like Burgos and Salamanca.

Minimum temperatures will remain cool in the coming days, in fact, in some places on Tuesday values be lower than those of today and yesterday.

It is probable that in some areas there will be occasional frosts, as has already happened this Monday in some parts of Jaén province.

The DANA at the beginning of September could leave abundant rains

As of Friday, September 1, a belt of cold air at altitude could break away from general circulation. As a result, it would drop over the Iberian Peninsula. Its consequences will be different depending on whether if drops further west or further east.

The most recent forecasts point to a decline in western central areas of the mainland. If so, then intense rainfall would occur both on the Mediterranean coasts and in parts of the interior, sweeping the country from south to north.

On the morning of Saturday 2, the deterministic forecast of the ECMWF model places the DANA between Galicia and Portugal, with relevant rains in the eastern interior.

With the current scenarios, it is expected that the weekend will be rainy and stormy in many parts of the country. The experts admit that the situation is still uncertain. Regular forecasts and updates will be issued by ElTiempo since relevant changes are still to be expected in the areas where it could rain the most.

In any case, the situation has a high potential to be very adverse, possibly generating risk situations in many regions of the country.