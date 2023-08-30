By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 August 2023 • 13:45

Chelsea fans in celebration at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed that Chelsea are very keen on signing Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer on a permanent basis.

Mauricio Pochettino has made no secrets about his desire to bring in at least one more attacking player before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st, although they don’t look to be advancing on any players in particular, although multiple targets have been identified.

According to reports, Chelsea have Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres high up on Pochettino’s wish list that is now in the hands of bullish owner, Todd Boehly, although with the Catalonian side set to lose Ansu Fati to Tottenham Hotspur, it’s unlikely they would sanction the sale of either player mentioned prior.

While many may roll their eyes at the thought of Chelsea signing yet another attacking player with the likes of Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku having arrived in 2023 alone, with the latter’s injury they could be in need of some more goals and attacking force.

Chelsea want to sign top Man City talent

However, one player who would not have been on many people’s lists of replacements is Cole Palmer, the inexperienced, yet extremely talented young ace who has been handed 19 Premier League appearances thus far in his career by Spanish genius Pep Guardiola.

Palmer appears to be following a similar path to fellow City academy graduate Phil Foden by forging his way into the first team without going out on loan and instead, staying with the first team to learn and improve, although sitting on the sidelines could have finally gotten too much for the attacker.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea add Cole Palmer to list of talented offensive players being considered for final addition! 🚨🔵⭐️ #CFC Chelsea are set to open talks soon as they see Palmer as best solution. It remains to be seen Man City position on Palmer but Chelsea really want him. pic.twitter.com/uP6YSFQpob — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

This is because according to transfer expert Romano, Chelsea have now identified Palmer as a major target in the final few days of the window and someone who could be of use to Pochettino in both the present and future, although it’s still very unclear as to City’s stance on Palmer’s future.

Pochettino wants one more signings

Considering that Guardiola has afforded Palmer ample appearances across all competitions including the Champions League and Premier League, he is clearly talented and rated very highly, but if his head gets turned by the money of Chelsea and the opportunity to play more regularly he could be tempted to force through a move.

It will have been a kick in the teeth for Palmer, who may well have hoped for an increased amount of game time following Riyad Mahrez’s departure, but Guardiola has now brought in Jeremy Doku, meaning the young English ace now faces stiff competition for minutes.