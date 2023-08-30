Could You Conquer Sevilla’s Ultimate Eating Challenge?

By John Ensor • 30 August 2023 • 12:05

1.5kg super serranito. Credit: @CERV.ALMUDAINA/Instagram.com

Last week the Almudaina Bar, located on Calle Soria in Las Cabezas de San Juan, Sevilla, threw down the gastronomic gauntlet.

They invited their Instagram followers to take on a unique challenge: devour a 1.5 kg ‘super serranito’ in under 20 minutes.

The Challenge

Almundaina posted the challenge on Instagram: ‘We bring to you all a challenge! A challenge anyone of you can get involved in. A 1,5 kg ALMUDAINA SAW.

‘Eat this 1,5kg Serranito consisting of: alioli, tomato, lettuce, ham, pepper, tortilla and chicken or pork fillet esto. Maximum time: 20min.

‘Prize: commemorative challenge bib and €50 voucher to use on @ivanfoodchallenge plus your winning photo next to @cerv.almudaina

Since the announcement, several daring souls have stepped up to the plate. One such individual was YouTuber IvanFood Challenge, who uploaded his latest video this past Sunday night. In it, he not only conquered the original challenge but did so in spectacular fashion.

IvanFood Challenge Sets the Bar High

Estefania from the Almudaina Bar prepared an exclusive dish for him, weighing in at a staggering 3,050 kilos—double the original challenge. The content creator not only proved he could eat just about anything in under half an hour—27.58 minutes to be precise—but also showed he still had room for dessert, polishing off five jars of gelatta.

Ivan is a separate case,’ Estefanía clarified in the video, ‘and for the rest of mortals, it will be enough to finish the seven-layer ‘montadito’ (alioli, tomato, lettuce, ham, fried pepper, French omelette and chicken or pork fillet) accompanied by potatoes in less than 20 minutes.’

The prize for completing this feat? A commemorative bib and a £50 voucher to spend at the Almudaina Bar, plus your winner’s photo displayed next to IvanFood Challenge’s on their wall of fame. To enter, you’ll need to book in advance by ringing the establishment at 955 870 265. Be warned: if you fail, you’ll be footing a £15 bill for the serranito.

If competitive eating isn’t your cup of tea, you can still enjoy the serranito without the time pressure for £35.

Did You Know?

The serranito sandwich is a popular Andalucian dish, typically consisting of a pork loin, green pepper, and a slice of Serrano ham. As for competitive eating, it’s a sport that has its own governing body, Major League Eating, which oversees all professional eating contests.

So, do you think you have the stomach to tackle ‘the biggest serranito in history?’