By Jo Pugh • 30 August 2023 • 9:15
Rob Evans said his son is stuck in Bodrum Airport. Credit: Rob Evans/X
Easyjet, among other airlines, have come under fire for leaving families stranded at airports with no sign of assistance.
Desperate people are turning to social networks to vent their frustration, but it appears airlines are sticking their heads in the sand.
“We were meant to come home from Dalaman to Bristol on August 29 and have just been rebooked on a flight on September 7, but have no information on where we’re supposed to be staying for the next 8 days”, said Alicia Matthews on X.
Jules O’Loughlin said “We’re on a school trip with 21 pupils and you cancelled our flight from Hurghada 36 hours ago. Telling us to just get a different flight isn’t helpful when they’re aren’t any. What are you going to do to get us home?”
“Flight cancelled and people being told the next available flight is 7th September. Absolutely not acceptable”, said Adam Primary.
Accommodation is proving almost impossible to find, leaving people sleeping on airport floors.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper warned that the knock-on effects of Monday’s disruption were likely to continue over the coming days, and said passengers due to travel should check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
Easyjet stated it would run five repatriation flights from London Gatwick on Wednesday and provide larger planes for other routes.
Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe said: “Very occasionally technical issues occur that are complex and take longer to resolve. In the event of such an issue our systems are designed to isolate the problem and prioritise continued safe air traffic control”.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
